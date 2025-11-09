Fall media recommendations for college students

CW File Students enjoy the fall air in front of Denny Chimes.

Students are always searching for high-quality media to enjoy in their downtime, and seasonal pairings can heighten the experience of a piece of art. The Crimson White is here to help find the best vibes for the final stretch of the semester.

“Dead Poets Society”

Set in the 1950s, New England prep school students and their eccentric English teacher, played by Robin Williams, strive against conformity and advocate for the value of art and literature against a stifling and joyless school administration and the local society crowd.

“Dead Poets Society” is a ringing endorsement of art for the sake of art. Candlelit dorms, wood-paneled halls and plenty of neckties make the film perfect for a student feeling alienated from the academic environment and looking for some cinematic comfort food.

“Carol”

“Carol,” a romance film set in mid-century New York, tells the story of the ordinary, working-class woman, Therese, her affair with a sophisticated upper-class woman and the accompanying social pressures in an age where such a relationship was unthinkable.

The film has the essence of “Call Me By Your Name” mixed with the cinematographic flair of “In the Mood for Love” and a dash of the class analysis in “Parasite.” A beautiful film for beautiful indoors weather.

“Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves

Musgraves’ most well-known album deserves all the attention it gets. Created in what Musgraves described as a “golden hour” of her life, the album is a thoroughly joyful record but comes across as subdued and serene, rather than triumphant.

The psychedelic country-pop album is diverse in its sound and vocals but consistent in its high quality. The sounds flow like honey on your tongue and dappled sunlight in your eyes.

“For Emma, Forever Ago” by Bon Iver

Justin Vernon, better known by his stage name Bon Iver, wrote and recorded “For Emma, Forever Ago” alone in an isolated cabin while suffering from illness, depression and heartache. The final result of his work became his debut album and was met with widespread acclaim.

The folk record is marked by its complex arrangement of haunting vocals and soulful lyricism. “For Emma, Forever Ago” is a masterpiece in emotional catharsis and confronting internal pain through art. The album is best listened to while looking out of a raindrop-spattered window.

“Twin Peaks”

After the homecoming queen in the small Pacific Northwest town of Twin Peaks is murdered, an FBI investigator exposes the dark secrets of the seemingly harmless community. While the initial story beats of “Twin Peaks” might seem more like “Law and Order” than a surrealist tour de force, late auteur director David Lynch does anything but play the obvious plot threads straight.

Featuring mists rolling through pine forests, hot coffee steaming in empty diners and a smooth jazz score playing over it all, “Twin Peaks” is a seminal part of the history of television and arguably the ancestor of all prestige TV. The series is a worthy watch for anyone looking for a new obsession.

High Fidelity (2020 series)

A remake of the cult classic 2000 film, “High Fidelity,” starring Zoë Kravitz, takes its predecessor’s setup and gives it a modern twist. Record store owner Robyn Brooks is a hopeless romantic with a history of heartbreak and a problem with establishing connection.

“High Fidelity” features warm colors, cracked leather and playlists perfectly arranged to pull at your thoughts after you’ve finished watching. With frequent fourth wall breaks from the charming lead, the series is like “Ferris Bueller” meets “Fleabag” and reads an old copy of “Pitchfork.”