Q&A with Homecoming candidate Morgan Grzybowski

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama Homecoming candidate Morgan Grzbowski discusses her campaign with The Crimson White.

Morgan Grzybowski is a senior majoring in biology from Wildwood, Missouri, running for UA Homecoming Queen 2025.

Q: What are your involvements on and off campus?

A: So really the big thing on campus that I’m most excited about is I’m a co-founder of the Alabama women’s hockey team. I also act as the president and captain this year that we started the team just about two years ago now, and this is now our second season, which has been so amazing. I’ve been able to meet so many great people through the organization. And just getting to play hockey in the South has been insane. I never expected that I would get to play in the South. I mean, I went to college thinking I was done with my hockey career, and being able to start a team and be able to grow hockey in the South for just girls, or just anyone in general has been amazing. But additionally, I’m also involved in many things that are related to my major, biology on the pre-med track. I’m the president of Dare to Diagnose, which is a club focused on empathy in medicine. That is really huge for me. I think that treating patients on the emotional side rather than just the physical is really important. And I love being able to teach students that side of empathy. And we do a patient interaction simulation at the end of each semester, where students get to go in and try and accurately diagnose the patient actor, and it’s like a real life situation, and they need to make sure that they’re acting with this compassion skills and making the patient feel comfortable.

And additionally, I also volunteer at DCH Regional Medical Center, which is the hospital near campus, and I have been lucky enough to almost volunteer for 300 hours now over the course of my four years. It has been such an amazing experience. I’ve gotten to volunteer in all different corners of the hospital. Most recently I’ve been a patient liaison. So I get to go to patient rooms and get to talk to them about really how their experience has been at the hospital. But most of the time I end up talking to them just about their life stories. I love getting to meet new people and learn about them. So that has also been absolutely amazing.

Going off of hockey, I’m also part of Grow the Game UA as a women’s hockey representative, and our whole goal there is just, you know, health and wellness for the youth in the community and attaching hockey to that, trying to grow the sport in the South. We’ve been able to go to elementary schools in the local Tuscaloosa area and play volleyball to our floor hockey with them and their gym classes, and it’s so great to see how excited the kids get about it. And I’m hoping eventually we can get an ice rink near campus so they could actually play ice hockey. We’re only limited to the floor right now, but maybe in the future. But I’ve loved being involved on campus, and, I can’t wait to run for Homecoming Queen and hopefully give back to the community that I’ve been so involved in.

Q: What made you decide to run for Homecoming Queen?

A: Honestly, I’m really excited about it now. It’s not something I ever expected, especially coming in freshman year. Like thinking that she’d be so proud of how far I’ve come in Alabama has just given me so much. And I think that this is a way for me to give back to the community. And I am very passionate about compassion and kindness. I think I go into every interaction with someone, whether I’ve known them forever or for five minutes, with that same kindness and empathy and understanding. And I really want to spread that to the greater Tuscaloosa area and just our campus and bring that like brightness and happiness to our campus.

Q: What is your platform and why did you choose to run on said platform?

A: So my platform is centered on Type 1 diabetes awareness. My younger sister, Hannah, she is literally my best friend in the entire world. She’s amazing, and she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was just 10. And watching her go through that entire experience really has been my biggest inspiration for going into medicine. I hope to be a physician one day. And so she inspired me to go into this, like, career path that I’ve been on and has inspired so many of the things that I’ve been involved in. So this is just a great way for me to honor her in a way. When I told her she was so excited, and I’m just excited to try and bring that awareness to campus. But I really know that not everybody deals with Type 1 diabetes, but everyone has their own silent battles that they’re going through. Everyone has their challenges, and I think it’s just really important to always bring that empathy and make people feel valued and heard no matter what they’re going through. And that’s something else that I want to really promote through. My platform is just that everybody’s going through something and, you know, why not brighten someone’s day? Why not go into every conversation with a smile and with the hope of leaving someone better than you found them?

Q: How have you served the community during your time as a student?

A: So one of the biggest ways that I’ve been able to give back to the community has been volunteering at DCH, Tuscaloosa Regional Medical Center, that local hospital near campus, and I have loved getting to meet people from the community. I mean, everyone has different backgrounds that I’ve gotten to talk with, especially in these past two semesters where I’ve been a patient liaison. I get to talk to so many patients. That’s my entire shift. I go to patient rooms and chat with them, and just being able to show them that there is a listening ear. A lot of those patients can feel alone in those moments. It’s really hard to be in the hospital and just having so many to be able to talk to and express their concerns or how they’re feeling, or just have a nice, comfortable, happy conversation in those moments is really what I truly love to bring to the hospital. Additionally, through Grow the Game, I’ve been able to volunteer at those local elementary schools and play with kids during gym class and show them how floor hockey works. And it’s such a little thing, but I think it does make such a big impact. I mean, when I was in elementary school, I would have loved to hang out with older students, and I like being that role model for the younger children.

Additionally, through the hockey team, we’ve been able to work with a lot of learn to play programs and so actually, we hosted our first ever Girls Learn to Play Hockey for free event in Birmingham just about two weekends ago. It was incredible. There are so many girls who came out and even though a lot of them haven’t even skated before, they got on the ice and were so excited. A lot of them didn’t even want to get off at the end. And it just made me really excited to show young girls that they can do anything. They put their minds to, whether it’s hockey or off the ice. That’s what I want to be. I just want to be a big role model for the community.

Q: Why do you believe you are the best choice for Homecoming Queen?

A: I think I’m the best candidate for Homecoming Queen, because I want to show UA campus that the small things really matter. Those little acts of kindness and just showing understanding to our peers makes the biggest difference. And I think that’s something that I could inspire to our campus. I think it’s always a special thing to be able to be a role model for others. And I have been able to do that for the youth. But even just being able to do that for my peers would be such an amazing experience for me. And I would hope that through this campaign, just that kindness and compassion, I really, really, really just want to show that to the campus. And I think that’s something that I can do just showing through my experiences and what I stand for.