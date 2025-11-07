University announces School of Leadership and Policy

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Farrah Hall has been named the site of the new School of Leadership and Policy.

The UA System announced the creation of the School of Leadership and Policy during the Board of Trustees meeting Friday. The college will be housed in a renovated Farrah Hall and will begin classes in the fall of 2027.

“This is a historic day for the University of Alabama and a big, big day for our state,” said University President Peter Mohler. “It’s important for us to really produce leaders in the space that not only are intended disciplines, but really are effective leaders.”

Mohler added that the announcement builds on a “legacy of developing leaders at The University of Alabama.”

The new school will prioritize “educational excellence, leadership development, economic development service and impact,” according to the University’s outlined plan. Students will “engage directly with public institutions, nonprofit organizations and private sector partners through internships, policy labs and community based-projects.”

No new majors have been announced, nor plans to move existing ones into the new school. Mohler said that University faculty “are spending night and day” to put together degree programs for the new school.

“For nearly 200 years, The University of Alabama has stood as a force for good, producing leaders of all parties and branches of government all united in their commitment to serve our state and nation,” said U.S. Senator Katie Britt, a UA alumna, in a video played during the Friday meeting. “I cannot wait to see the lasting impact of the program as we continue to show the nation that Alabama is truly where legends are made.”

According to a timeline provided by the University, a dean search for the college will begin this month. The University will then seek approvals for the school and establish its organization structure between spring and summer 2026 and obtain degree approvals and begin recruiting students between fall 2026 and spring 2027.

“Through rigorous interdisciplinary studies rooted in the foundational principles of American democracy, The University of Alabama’s School of Leadership and Policy will educate and empower our students to become effective and principled leaders equipped to improve lives across Alabama and beyond,” said Sid J. Trant, chancellor of the UA System. “I am very excited for the role this school will play in the future of our state and nation.”

The announcement of the college follows the establishment of the Shelby Institute for Policy and Leadership in 2023. The institute houses the Shelby Scholars Program, an undergraduate research and experiential learning program with a specialized curriculum that saw its inaugural student cohort in the fall 2024 semester.

“This is much, much more than just an academic initiative,” Mohler said. “It is a statement about who we are and what we value as an institution: courage, integrity and service to others.”