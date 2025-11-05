Students celebrate first-generation week with tacos

First-generation college students gathered for Taco Bout It, an event held at Russell Hall on Monday, and enjoyed a build-your-own taco bar catered by Taco Mama.

The event was the first in the “First-Gen Week of Celebration,” hosted by UA First, an organization dedicated to the success of first-generation college students at the University of Alabama.

Among tacos and pop music, attendees were encouraged to participate in a small scavenger hunt where the names of those that participated were put in a raffle. The prize was a shirt with UA First’s logo on the front.

Carrie West Harris, the associate director of UA First, said that group wants the first-generation students to be proud of the fact that they got to college.

“You made it here. You’re in college, and we want to help you be successful. And we want everyone to be proud to be first gen,” Harris said.

Addie Brown, a junior majoring in English, said that she has felt the success of UA First’s mission already.

“I didn’t know in high school that it was something to be proud of. Now, I feel proud to tell people. Like, yeah, I am a first-gen scholar. I feel like I could put it on a resume,” Brown said.

Tori Madison, a freshman majoring in news media, shared similar feelings of pride surrounding her first-generation status.

“I can be someone in my family that could say I’ve done this. It’s kind of like an added motivation because some people are just here because that’s what they’ve been accustomed to,” Madison said.

Harris said the main point of UA First’s events is to build pride among the first-generation students of the University.

“They may not be proud to be first-gen, but we really want to change that narrative to be proud of who you are and where you come from,” she said.