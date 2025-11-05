Prestipino’s Picks: Alabama vs. LSU and other Week 11 SEC clashes

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (#2) plays against LSU on Nov. 10, 2024 in Tiger Stadium.

The Crimson Tide and Prestipino’s Picks will return this week after a Week 10 bye to face off against a zombified LSU team following the firing of head coach Brian Kelly. Check out my picks for a jam-packed Week 11 across the SEC.

No. 4 Alabama vs. LSU: Nov. 8, 6:30 p.m. CT

Despite Halloween coming and going on Friday, Alabama enters this week with a frightening game on tap against zombie LSU after both teams were on bye in Week 10.

The Tigers, whose head coach and athletic director were fired, come into this rivalry game at 5-3 with nothing to lose. This could be dangerous as this is a team that still has a great deal of talent on the roster.

With players like rejuvenated quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and high-end defensive talent still present in that lineup, LSU could very easily rise from the dead and bite the Crimson Tide.

“I still don’t know if this team’s good enough to beat Alabama, even if everybody feels great about themselves,” On3 analyst Andy Staples said.

The Crimson Tide still has everything to play for as it hunts down its 19th national title. I think the Tigers could give Alabama a little bit of trouble; however, I don’t think it’ll be enough for the visitors from Baton Rouge to pull off the upset.

Prediction: Alabama 24, LSU 16

Where to watch: ABC

No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 19 Missouri: Nov. 8, 2:30 p.m. CT

Out of the gate, I have a tough time seeing a path for Missouri to win this football game, especially since the Tigers’ starting quarterback Beau Pribula will be out for Saturday’s matchup.

While the offense doesn’t run directly through Pribula, he is a large part of what makes Missouri successful. Expect running back Ahmad Hardy to be called upon to essentially be the team’s offense this week.

For the Aggies, everything is going right. The team boasts the No. 19 total offense and 23rd ranked rushing offense. Their rushing attack has earned the team’s offensive line high praise.

“I think that Texas A&M has one of the best offensive lines in the country,” CBS analyst Chip Patterson said.

The Aggies should be able to continue its offensive effectiveness while handling a Pribula-less team with ease, earning their ninth win of 2025.

Prediction: Texas A&M 38, Missouri 20

Where to watch: ABC

Auburn vs. No. 15 Vanderbilt: Nov. 8, 3 p.m. CT

While Auburn did just fire head coach Hugh Freeze, this is a team that has been within striking distance of the premier teams in the SEC all season. The newly zombified Tigers lost all of their SEC games by 11 or fewer points, including games against No. 16 Missouri, No. 10 Georgia, No. 9 Texas A&M and No. 11 Oklahoma.

The Commodores have proven to be a force to be reckoned with, but the boost from firing Freeze could be enough to get Auburn a big win over a ranked opponent.

“I’m telling you right now, you got to worry about zombie Auburn,” Staples said.

Prediction: Auburn 23, Vanderbilt 20

Where to watch: SEC Network