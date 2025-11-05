Spring semester brings new additions to UA curriculum

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield The Alabama water tower is seen with a stunning sunset.

While class registration has just begun, University faculty have been working for months to shape and refine course curricula. New courses reflect both emerging academic interests and countless hours of development and planning by instructors.

“The University really is excited and supportive of expanding the curriculum,” said Tanja Jones, a professor of art history. “It’s been a really rewarding and exciting experience for me, not only to grow the curriculum in the area that is my own research, but to see that curriculum evolve over the past years and expand in different ways.”

The upcoming spring semester will offer several new courses spanning multiple departments and providing opportunities for areas of study not previously offered by the University.

CL 383: “Ancient Empires”

This course in the Department of Modern Languages and Classics explores the depth of human history, focusing on ancient empires in the Mediterranean and Middle East.

“We will speak deeply about history in this course. We will read texts in depth and there will be a lot of hands on discussion,” said Yuliya Minets, a professor of classical civilization and creator of the course.

The course will fill writing and United States & global citizenship requirements and will examine issues in war, conquest, ancient society’s impact on modern society, and imperial ideology and resistance.

EN 280: “Data and Society”

“Data and Society” is a writing course focused on presenting data in a compelling fashion to the public and specific audiences. The curriculum revolves around technology and multimedia communication.

“There was a need to talk more about technologies, especially technologies that communicate information to the public in our undergraduate writing classes,” said Amber Buck, an associate professor of English and co-creator of EN 280.

The coursework is meant to strengthen student’s skills in technical writing and interpretation of data, while encouraging students to consider the implications of data collection systems in the modern world.

Buck and course co-author, instructor Marni Presnall, met with the University’s Institute of Data and Analytics last year about strengths in writing and communication that were lacking among business students.

GY 401: “Digital Cartography and Geovisualization”

This course within the Department of Geography and the Environment is constructed for teaching students to combine spatial data and efficient visual communication through construction of maps, use of Geographical Information Systems tools and presentation of complex geographical data in a comprehensible style.

“Geographic information is used in everyday life, whether it be weather maps, meteorological information, sometimes even hurricane tracking. I was very much aware that this data is actually used, and so my motivation for this course was to present data to audiences in a cohesive way,” said Leah Mungai, a professor of geography and the environment and author of the course.

GY 401 will be a lab and independent work-based course, available to both undergraduate and graduate students.