Bama Climbing brings unique hobby to campus

CW / Oswin Colley The climbing wall in the Robert E. Witt Student Activity Center.

At the University of Alabama’s there are many ways for students to get a good workout. It is uncommon, however, to find an activity as collaborative, challenging or vertical as the Capstone’s very own climbing club.

Bama Climbing meets every Monday and Thursday at 7 p.m. as an organization beyond the normal recreational climbing services. With dedicated time slots, climbers are encouraged to socialize much more than on any other night. This goes along with frequent competitions and outdoor trips.

“At a competition, you really want to finish routes. You want to leave it all out there on the floor,” said Ciaran Looney, a senior majoring in aerospace engineering and the president of Bama Climbing. “It’s only you, you and the rock against other people, but just trying your absolute hardest.”

As president, Looney designs and organizes both outdoor trips and competitions. Bama Climbing recently visited Atlanta for a competition held by USA Climbing, a nationwide collegiate league. Looney placed fourth overall and Thomas Baker, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering, placed sixth overall.

“It is really fun to get to go to other gyms and get to try their setting and experience a different wall climb with different people,” said Adeline Dobereiner, a junior majoring in graphic design and Spanish and the social media manager of Bama Climbing. “It’s friendly competition. It’s not like discouraging.”

For each competition, Looney puts together a roster of volunteering club members. This can come with registration fees and travel times.

Variety is a huge priority for Bama Climbing, with their outdoor trips traveling to parks like Moss Rock Preserve and Cherokee Rock Village.

Looney emphasized the variety of rock climbing discipline practiced by the club.

Routes at the Witt Center Climbing Wall change roughly every week, with competitions and events hosted every month.

“I love the problem-solving of it. Like, every time you climb a new route, it’s like solving a puzzle. And it’s really collaborative, too,” Dobereiner said.

The scheduled group sessions and the changing walls create a strong sense of community with a place for all levels of athletes. Rahul Uttamchandani, a sophomore majoring in criminal justice and the vice-president of Bama Climbing says the club is very “low cost.”

“They offer everything, shoes, harness and stuff, so there’s no need to buy it. It’s a $20 semester membership.”

The entire executive board had little experience climbing before coming to the University, but that hasn’t stopped them from learning, training and making a unique place for fellow students to experience community.

“You could have never climbed ever in your life. You don’t need to be able to do a pull-up to do it,” Dobereiner said. “Come look at the wall. There’s people all different shapes and sizes, all different skill levels.”