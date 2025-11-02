Student speakers face off at UA’s annual Speak-Off Competition

CW / Oswin Colley The College of Communication and Information Sciences held its annual Speak-Off Competition on Oct. 27, 2025.

Seven students stood at the front of the large lecture hall in Russell Hall, ready to face what most would call their biggest fear. The College of Communication and Information Sciences held its annual Speak-Off Competition on Monday in Russell Hall. Competitors faced off for $500 and the Oscar Newton Public Speaking Prize.

Adam Brooks, an associate professor in the Department of Communication Studies and director of the public speaking program, highlighted the importance of the Speak-Off.

“It serves as an opportunity,” he said. “I believe that students need more opportunity to share what they know in an accessible manner to other people, and I think that the competition provides them an opportunity to speak in front of an audience they may have never had the chance to do.”

The seven finalists were selected from a preliminary round of over 60 competitors. The original chosen students were entered in the preliminaries by their public speaking lab instructors because they stood out in their respective classes.

“It’s honestly such an honor and very humbling that I get to be part of this,” said Josie Vincent, a finalist and freshman majoring in communication studies and political science.

These few qualifiers were then tasked with writing, practicing and performing an informative speech to be evaluated by a panel of four judges, all within two weeks.

“I think the highlight is getting to see all their hard work come to fruition,” Brooks said. “A lot of them have been working almost every day. To see somebody go from a speech that did not exist two weeks ago to being able to deliver it smoothly and compellingly with great delivery, I think that is the best part.”

Hours of preparation and practice contributed to the competitors’ final speech delivery. Thomas Hébert, a finalist and freshman majoring in communication studies and political science said practice and utilization of campus resources was “key.”

“I went to the Speaking Studio, they’re a really great resource. They were able to give me some really helpful tips that I think took my speech to the next level,” Hébert said.

The finalists delivered speeches on a myriad of topics, from student food insecurity to the history of country swing dancing.

“My highlight was definitely getting to see other public speakers. It’s not every day that I get to listen to such great speakers give wonderful and informative speeches,” said Dylan Holt, a finalist and freshman majoring in computer engineering.

The Oscar Newton Public Speaking Prize was ultimately awarded to Sophie Turner, a senior majoring in English and political science.

“I feel really humbled, because everyone was very talented and provided really good speeches and dynamic delivery. I was really engaged with all of them and impressed by what they had to say,” Turner said.