SGA outlines process to fill vice president for student affairs vacancy

CW / Xavier Routt The Alabama Student Government Association office sits in the Student Center.

The SGA announced Tuesday the process to fill the vacant position of vice president for student affairs following John Michael Chandash’s resignation on Oct. 26.

Chandash resigned one day after a petition with nearly 100 signatures calling for his impeachment was submitted to the secretary of Senate Theo Villanueva. The petition claimed Chandash “abused the powers of his position in a manner contrary to his constitutional oath” in reference to an alleged physical altercation that took place in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 18.

According to a press release, applications for the position are currently open through Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. and available on the SGA website. All University students are eligible to apply.

The application asks candidates to provide their name, year, GPA and any current SGA involvement. Applicants are also required to submit short written responses explaining their qualifications for the position and one original idea they would seek to implement if selected.

The Executive Council will review applications from Nov. 12–14, followed by candidate interviews on Nov. 18 and 19. The council will then nominate one candidate to the Senate, which must confirm the nominee by a majority vote before the appointee assumes office.

In a statement to The Crimson White, SGA President Lucy Bonhaus said the organization will continue following the Constitution’s guidance throughout the process.

“Our goal as an SGA is to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness in every step,” Bonhaus said. “We appreciate the continued engagement of students who care deeply about their SGA. We look forward to welcoming strong applicants and maintaining the standard of service our students deserve.”