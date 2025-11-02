Morgan Wallen to be first headline concert in Bryant-Denny Stadium in over 30 years

Morgan Wallen will stop in Tuscaloosa as part of his “Still The Problem” tour. The 2024 Country Music Association “Entertainer of the Year” will perform at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 18, 2026, the first concert at Bryant-Denny Stadium in over 30 years.
Wallen will be joined in Tuscaloosa by Ella Langley, Vincent Mason and Zach John King as opening acts.
Bryant-Denny Stadium is the second largest stadium that will host the tour, falling only behind Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The stadium hasn’t hosted a musical headline performance in over 30 years, with a series of concerts called “Bama Blast” featuring Crystal Gayle, the Statler Brothers, Hank Williams Jr. and Jerry Lee Lewis being the last set of performances. The only other non-university musical group to perform in the stadium since then was Alabama during A-Day in 1992.
Presale for tickets will start on Nov. 5 at noon, and fans can register on Wallen’s website. Public tickets go on sale Nov. 7 at 10:00 a.m on a first come first serve basis. A maximum of six tickets can be purchased by an individual.