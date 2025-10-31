How Alabama and North Dakota look in a rematch

CW File Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. (#0) plays against Oklahoma on Jan. 4, 2025.

Alabama men’s basketball opens up its 2025-26 season on Nov. 3, with a rematch against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Crimson Tide scraped by the Fighting Hawks in their previous matchup on Dec. 18, 2024, with a 97-90 victory. With both teams now having drastically different rosters, here’s how each team looks heading into the matchup.

North Dakota

Despite the standout all-around performance against Alabama, North Dakota struggled in the Summit League, finishing with a 12-21 record, with a 5-11 conference record.

North Dakota’s star player Treysen Eaglestaff transferred to West Virginia in the spring, which is a huge loss to the Fighting Hawks offense. Eaglestaff led the team in points per game (18.9), was fourth overall in the Summit League and converted 84 3-pointers on 35.9% from 3, a new personal best.

“Our matchup on Eaglestaff wasn’t great to start, and I don’t think we ever found the correct matchup, because he ended with 40 points,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “That was the best individual performance anybody has had on us all year easily.”

Center Amar Kuljuhovic also transferred to Missouri State from North Dakota. Kuljuhovic averaged 10.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 51% from the field, including a 9 point and eight rebound performance against Alabama.

With its top two players gone, North Dakota is going to have to rely on other ways to produce on offense.

Alabama

The Crimson Tide finished with a 28-9 overall record and 13-5 conference record last season, which was enough to finish third in the SEC. Alabama was eventually eliminated in the Elite Eight by the Duke Blue Devils.

Alabama has lost a lot of its offensive production. Guard Mark Sears, forward Grant Nelson and guard Chris Youngblood all went pro to the NBA. Forward Mouhamed Dioubate transferred to Kentucky this past spring, as well as forward Jarin Stevenson to UNC. Guard Labaron Philon Jr. was going to go to the NBA Draft but changed his mind just minutes before the deadline.

For an offense that led the NCAA with 91.1 points per game, Oats got to work in the transfer portal. Oats recruited center Noah Williamson from Bucknell, forward Taylor Bowen from FSU, guard Jalil Bethea from Miami and forward Keitenn Bristow from Tarleton State.

“We have one of the fastest offenses in college basketball,” sophomore center Aiden Sherrell said. “We play with speed and try to create chances for others.”

Despite leading the NCAA with 43.1 rebounds per game, Alabama’s defense struggled with inconsistencies, especially in the previous matchup against North Dakota, where the Crimson Tide allowed the Fighting Hawks to shoot 41.5% from three and allowed 16 offensive rebounds.

Williamson, who is 7 feet tall, should definitely help Alabama in the paint and limit second chance opportunities while Bowen, who is 6 feet 10 inches tall, can help provide support.

The Crimson Tide will return to action Monday for the team’s regular season opener at home against North Dakota. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. CT, directly following the women’s game, and can be streamed on SEC Network+.