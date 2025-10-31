Hard Hat Holloway: Oats praises junior guard’s two-way growth

CW File Alabama guard Aden Holloway (#2) plays against Kentucky on Feb. 22, 2025.

Alabama men’s basketball guard Aden Holloway made a splash two transfer portal cycles ago when he left Auburn after his freshman year to join its arch rival, Alabama.

Holloway thrived offensively in his first year with the Crimson Tide, improving in just about every statistical category offensively, including 3-point shooting percentage, average minutes and points per game.

“I think he made a big jump from his freshman to sophomore year,” head coach Oats said at SEC Tipoff on Oct. 14.

But Oats also said that there is room to grow for the junior sharpshooter, addressing Holloway’s defensive struggles.. Oats said that Holloway used to be a “weak link defensively”.

Now, he sings his praises, noting that Holloway has put in the necessary work to improve his defensive game throughout the offseason.

“I think his defense has significantly improved. He’s doing a great job. He’s getting up on the guys, pressuring the ball,” Oats said. “He understands as a smaller guard, he’s got to be a lot more of a pest.”

A version of Holloway that can be efficient on both ends of the floor could be a much-needed piece in putting together a national championship puzzle, which Oats and the Crimson Tide have yet to accomplish but still strive toward after the 2024 team’s Final Four trip.

“I think he’s going to make a bigger jump. He’s looked really good here in practice,” Oats said.

Proof of this leap appears to have already shown itself, as Holloway was seen donning the Hard Hat after Alabama’s exhibition win over Furman. The Hard Hat is a symbolic award that Oats bestows upon the player who acquires the most “blue collar points” in a given game. It is a stat that is tallied by assistant coaches, which rewards defensive ability, hustle and overall effort.

Holloway and the rest of the Crimson Tide will return to action Monday for the team’s regular season opener at home against North Dakota. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. CT, directly following the women’s game, and can be streamed on SEC Network+.