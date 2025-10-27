Soccer drops its final game to No.14 Tennessee

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama Falls in 1-0 Battle to No. 14 Tennessee

The soccer team ended its regular season on a bittersweet note, falling 1-0 against the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday, while four players are competing nationally.

The Crimson Tide held the Volunteers even until the second half, when Tennessee won after forward Kate Runyon capitalized on a corner kick.

Alabama relied heavily on the backline but struggled on offense. The Volunteers outshot Alabama 15-7, and the Crimson Tide only got one shot on goal, while the Vols got eight.

Alabama goalkeeper Madi Munguia logged another stellar performance inside the net, making seven saves and only allowing one past.

“Obviously disappointed and frustrated with the result, but super proud of our effort today,” head coach Wes Hart said. “Due to four national team call ups and a couple of injuries we sustained this week we were left short-handed, which caused us to have to adjust our tactics.”

Midfielders Olivia Belcher and Paige Thompson were called up to the U19/U18 National Team to play in a pair of matches in Portugal. Both freshmen have earned starting spots in recent Alabama matches, with Thompson being a notable threat offensively and Belcher a defensive prodigy.

Maison Smith traveled to the University of Kansas to compete with the U20 National Team. Smith was another staple of Alabama’s backline, starting 16 of 17 games so far. She has logged 10 full matches, leading the team in minutes.

Nadia Ramadan was called back to compete for Egypt against Ghana in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. Ramadan was another offensive frontrunner that the Crimson Tide was missing in the final match of the season. She has played in all games except the final.

Hart praised the team’s effort, saying they fought hard and kept it close.

With the regular season over, the Crimson Tide now heads to Pensacola, Florida, to compete in the SEC Tournament. Alabama was given the 10th seed and will face the seventh seed South Carolina Gamecocks. The match is set for an 11:30 a.m. CT kickoff on Nov. 2.