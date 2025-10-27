Softball wraps up Fall ball with five wins and a loss

CW / Carter Copeland Alabama softball player prepares to hit a softball.

Softball wrapped up its fall ball schedule, going 5-1. These exhibition matches are an opportunity for players deep on the roster to get playing time.

Opening the slate with a 10-inning game against West Alabama, the Crimson Tide dominated, snagging a 15-2 victory. Notably, all five pitchers on the roster saw time in the circle, only allowing one hit and a combined 22 strikeouts.

Freshman infielder Ambrey Taylor made her debut in iconic fashion, slugging a ball deep into the outfield for an inside-the-park home run.

Alabama then played a double header against Mississippi State and Memphis, losing to the Bulldogs 4-0 and dominating the Tigers 17-1.

Once again, the pitching core shined, combining for 20 strikeouts over both games with only one earned run.

Facing another double header on Oct. 19 against Itawamba, the Crimson Tide did not slow down. Alabama swept 11-2 and 15-0.

Houston transfer Brooke Wells played a perfect Game 1, going three for three at the plate and rocking a two-run home run. Wells wasn’t the only Alabama player to hit home runs. Veterans Audrey Vandagriff and Alexis Pupillo also added home runs to the card.

Vandagriff used her blistering speed to run out an inside-the-park home run, bringing home another runner. Pupillo is known for her powerful hits, and her home run was another example. She launched the ball out through center field and into the brickyard for a three-run homer.

“We played really good defense between both games. We had two completely different lineups on the field for both games, so I’m very proud of everybody,” head coach Patrick Murphy said. “Our pitchers were awesome. Kaitlyn Pallozzi had her best outing of the fall.”

Alabama closed out fall ball with a 10 inning matchup against the Mercer Bears on Saturday, winning 17-2.

In the circle for the game was a freshman duo consisting of Pallozzi and Vic Moten. Both pitchers excelled, combining 13 strikeouts and only allowing two runs.

Murphy highlighted the speed of the team, saying it was the fastest Alabama has had.

The regular season schedule has yet to be released. The Crimson Tide will return to Rhoads Stadium this spring.