From pumpkins to parties: How Tuscaloosa celebrates Halloween

CW / Shawn Canale Students play laser tag at the University Programs Halloweek event on Oct. 23, 2025.

Halloween is just around the corner, and Tuscaloosa has begun gearing up for a week full of spooky adventures and activities.

For those who prefer to avoid the jump scares and creepy costumes, the Chasing Freedom 5k Halloween Night celebration offers two days of access to live music, food trucks, trick-or-treating and a 5k race.

The event starts Friday at 5 p.m., where participants can come and enjoy a variety of live music and food trucks with their friends or family. Whether one plans to walk, run or enjoy the festive atmosphere, this event will offer the perfect opportunity to support The Hunter Whitley Butterfly Initiative, while celebrating the holiday.

If a student prefers to celebrate the holiday by watching classic Halloween movies, the film screenings at the Bama Theatre is an option. The Bama Theatre has already shown a variety of Halloween movies throughout October and has one more coming up: “Hocus Pocus” on Tuesday.

General admission tickets are $10, while students and seniors can purchase them for $9. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office.

One of the most important parts of Halloween is finding the perfect costume, and there are a variety of events in Tuscaloosa that let students dress up and show off.

On Friday, the Rocky Horror Picture Show will be at the Bama Theatre. This will be the 18th annual event, but this year, it will be hosted by Pink Box Burlesque, which according to their website is “Alabama’s longest-running burlesque troupe.” Doors will open at 6 p.m., followed by a costume contest and burlesque performances starting at 7 p.m. and a film starting at 8 p.m.

This event is 21+ only, and tickets cost $28 for general admission or $35 if one wishes to purchase a prop bag to join the audience during the show. Tickets are available for purchase at the Bama Theatre box office or online.

The Halloween Ghost Hunt is another event where participants dress up; however, this event is much more interactive. Starting at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse, participants will play a main character in a spooky adventure that takes them across town in pursuit of virtual ghosts. Using the Questo mobile app, participants will solve puzzles and uncover clues to find virtual ghosts.

This event can be attended alone or with a group of friends between Thursday and Sunday anytime after 5 p.m. by purchasing tickets online starting at $12.50. Although not required, participants are encouraged to wear costumes to fully immerse themselves in their spooky adventure.

Halloween is a great time to gather with your friends, wear fun costumes and enjoy loud music, and this year, Druid City Brewing Co. offers an exciting place to do so. On Thursday, Druid City will be hosting a Halloween Bash featuring a variety of local punk bands. Turpie, The Pumpkin Smashers and Justify These Scars will all be playing live.

The door for this event will open at 6 p.m., and music will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are not required for this event, but there is a $10 cover at the door.