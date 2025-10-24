Golf finishes fall season with tie for first

Courtesy to UA Athletics Alabama golfer competes in the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational, which occurred from Oct. 18-20.

No. 17 Alabama tied with LSU for first place in the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational, at the Tom Fazio-designed Fallen Oak Golf Course in Saucier, Mississippi, with a team score of 32-under-par over 54 holes from Oct. 18-20.

The Crimson Tide were down by 12 strokes at one point, but battled all the way back behind a team effort in Round 3.

“Then, our guys just lit it up. They never gave in and just played the ball that was in front of them,” head coach Jay Seawell said. “We started making putts, and birdies started dropping, which gave us some energy.”

Sophomore William Jennings led the charge for the Crimson Tide yet again in Round 1, shooting a 67, 5-under-par, followed by a 3-under-par 69 on Day 2. In Round 3, Jennings put together a 4-under round of 68 to finish his tournament at 12-under-par, tied for second place with a total score of 204.

Team captain, senior Jonathan Griz, shot a 2-under-par round of 70 in Round 1 and an even-par round of 72 in Round 2. Griz finished his tournament off with a 4-under-par round, good for a 68, with a total score of 210, finishing tied for ninth place.

Graduate student Connor Brown put together a 2-under-par 70 in Round 1, then a 1-over-par round of 73 in Round 2. Brown tied for 18th thanks to a 2-under-par final round of 70 with a total score of 213.

Junior Luke Powell shot an even-par round of 72 in Round 1 and a 2-under-par round of 70 on Day 2. Powell finished off his tournament with a 2-over-par round of 74 to finish tied for 34th, tallying a score of 216 over 54 holes.

Junior Brycen Jones, who won at Turtle Point last week, put together a 1-over-par Round 1 of 73, then followed that up in Round 2 with a 2-under-par round of 70. In Round 3, Jones put together a round to remember, carding a 6-under-par, suitable for a 66, finishing tied for seventh with a total score of 209.

Junior Jack Mitchell put together a Round 1 of 71, good for a 1-under-par, and followed that up in Round 2 with a 2-under-par round of 70. Mitchell concluded his tournament with an even-par round of 72 to finish tied with his teammate Brown for 18th place with a cumulative score of 213.

The Crimson Tide showed resilience on the final day, starting eight strokes behind the Tigers, but a 16-under-par final day brought them all the way back.

“You always want to win a tournament outright,” Seawell said. “But for us to be down as much as we were on the back nine and to come all the way back and tie them is a credit to the guys and the hard work that they’ve put in.”

That does it for the fall portion of the season for the Crimson Tide; the spring portion will kick off at the Watersound Invitational in Panama City, Florida, from Feb. 16-18.

“This fall has been great to see how this group has come together,” Seawell said. “They all put in a lot of our work and put in the sweat during the offseason to prepare themselves. They bought into everything we’ve talked about, and I loved what I have seen so far.”