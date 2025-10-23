Crimson Tide defense to be tested by Gamecocks’ Nyck Harbor

Courtesy of South Carolina Athletics South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor (#8) poses for a headshot.

Last year, South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor was a sophomore facing Alabama for the first time. Although his numbers were limited, Harbor made his presence known late in the game.

The Gamecocks threatened all game and carried a 19-14 lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Crimson Tide offense woke up, scoring two touchdowns to likely seal the win. Harbor, however, had other plans.

Down by eight with 50 seconds remaining, he rose above then-junior corner Domani Jackson to make an impressive touchdown catch, bringing the Gamecocks to within 2. South Carolina missed the 2-point conversion, sealing the game at 27-25.

During his first two years at South Carolina, Harbor excelled in track in addition to playing football. In 2024, Harbor ran 10.11 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 20.20 seconds in the 200-meter dash, two of the fastest times in program history.

Harbor was invited to the 2024 Olympic Track and Field Trials, though he declined the opportunity to compete.

Despite the impressive times, Harbor chose to focus on football this year, skipping track in the off-season. He used that time to remain focused and to polish parts of his game that needed work, such as route running and catching.

“Still has a ways to go, but he is so much farther along from last year at this time until now because he spent more time at football,” South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said.

As it prepares for Saturday, the Crimson Tide will be focused on limiting Harbor. Although his statistics don’t stand out, he remains a deep threat capable of shifting the game’s momentum at any moment. His speed is constantly on display, and his physical traits provide him the potential to be special on the field.

“He’s a weapon. He is going to continue to get better. Nobody works harder than him,” Beamer said.

South Carolina’s offense has been stagnant this season, but it’s imperative that Alabama be ready to limit explosive plays. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers will look to rejuvenate the offense, likely by targeting his 6-foot-5 receiver more often throughout the game.

“Last year, the Oklahoma game was the one that sprung us on [a] run. All it takes is one,” Sellers said Saturday.

One key to containing the deep ball will be generating consistent pressure that forces Sellers to get the ball out quicker. Alabama sacked Tennessee’s quarterback Joey Aguilar four times and returned a 99-yard pick-six, courtesy of sophomore corner Zabien Brown. If the Crimson Tide can generate defensive plays like those, Sellers will be forced to throw to shorter routes.

Key players who can impact Harbor’s production are safety Bray Hubbard and corner Dijon Lee. Hubbard leads the team with three interceptions and four pass breakups, and he’ll need to keep reading the field well to spot deeper-developing routes.

Lee matching up against Harbor will be an intriguing battle, with Lee listed at 6-foot-4 and Harbor listed at 6-foot-5. A former high school track athlete himself, he has made impressive strides in both his footwork and ball skills. Lee outsnapped Jackson in the last two games and seemingly locked up the second starting corner spot.

“What you do in practice and what you do in games ultimately determines the amount of playing time moving forward, and so Dijon’s certainly on a very good trajectory right now,” defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said.

No. 4 Alabama will face unranked South Carolina at 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be aired on ABC.