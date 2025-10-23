Gamecocks a threat to Crimson Tide despite 3-4 record

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama defensive linemen play against South Carolina on Oct. 12, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, AL.

No. 4 Alabama will need to watch out for what will be a hungry South Carolina team coming off two straight losses. South Carolina is 3-4 this season with a 1-4 record in SEC play. All four losses were against ranked SEC teams.

The season is already lost for South Carolina, as a four-loss team has never made the playoffs, especially one that has all four losses within conference play. However, when a team comes off two losses, it tends to do whatever it takes to win. Alabama cannot take this game lightly, as the Gamecocks were also a real threat to the Crimson Tide last season.

Last season, Alabama faced the Gamecocks at home, needing a win. This game followed the loss to Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide got the win, but barely. The final score was 27-25, and the Gamecocks were inches away from taking the victory against Alabama.

The Crimson Tide is rolling this season with six straight victories after the opening loss to FSU on the road. The confidence levels are high, similar to the ones after the victory against Georgia last season. However, Alabama lost to Vanderbilt the following week on the road and later in the season fell to Oklahoma on the road.

The Sooners had six losses last season, but that did not stop Alabama from losing the game. The Crimson Tide will need to be careful if it wants to win, and cannot underestimate this talented South Carolina team.

The Gamecocks have lost to Vanderbilt and Missouri. This season, Alabama defeated both of those teams. On paper, this seems like an easy victory, but once a team hits the road, it’s a different story. The environment will be hostile, and even though Alabama has improved its road record with victories over both the Tigers and the Bulldogs, a win is not guaranteed.

The Crimson Tide needs this win to keep momentum riding high before the bye week, especially since it faces LSU after that.

Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack seems to believe this team will not repeat last season’s struggles against unranked teams on the road.

“You have to find ways to shore up any area for us as a football team to make sure complacency isn’t there,” Wommack said. “I think Coach DeBoer has done a tremendous job with that with our players, and I think our players have the maturity to make sure that those things don’t happen.”

Wommack added that the team learned from its past mistakes of underestimating struggling teams and is better this season.

The Gamecocks’ quarterback, LaNorris Sellers, knows this game could lead to a turnaround for his struggling team.

“All it takes is one,” Sellers said.. “Last year, the Oklahoma game was the game for us last year that sprung us on our run.”

South Carolina entered the Oklahoma game last season with a 3-3 record and won 35-9. The Gamecocks did not lose a game for the rest of the regular season after that. The team could be looking to make a statement against Alabama, something the Crimson Tide needs to be cautious of.