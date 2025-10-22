UA College Democrats plans to add a DEI position

UA College Democrats will vote on creating a director of diversity, equity and inclusion executive board position.

The club’s vote for the adoption of the new position in the organization’s constitution opened Wednesday and will end Thursday morning, with an election to fill the position tentatively set for Nov. 5.

Sam McKinney, president of UACD, said the position reflects the organization’s goal of connecting with a wider range of students on campus.

“As representatives of the Alabama Democratic Party and the National Democratic Party on UA’s campus, it’s our responsibility to not only be respectful of a diversity of opinions and perspectives within our ‘Big Tent,’ but to actively seek a wide range of voices that are representative of UA’s student body,” McKinney said.

McKinney discussed at UACD’s last event that the director of DEI will work to ensure the organization’s program, events and policies consistently reflect the diversity of both the Democratic Party and the University’s student body. The position is designed to promote participation from unrepresented groups and help provide a more inclusive environment within UACD.

The position comes after another student group, the Student Government Association, eliminated its DEI cabinet position last year following enactment of a state law banning state sponsorship of DEI programs in public schools.

Alabama lawmakers passed Senate Bill 129 in Oct. 2024, banning the use of state funding for DEI programs in public universities and prohibiting required training on “divisive concepts.” President Donald Trump has been cracking down on DEI programs, warning colleges they could risk losing federal funding if initiatives are considered discriminatory. The Trump administration is also appealing an August ruling that restricted some of its efforts to cut funding for schools with DEI programs.

Christian Martin, vice president of UACD, said the group wanted to stand up and show its disagreement with the bill.

“We thought it would be a good way to show our disagreement with what’s really an anti-diversity bill,” Martin said. “The Democratic Party is built on representing all kinds of people, and this position reflects that.”