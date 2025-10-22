Beyond the backyard: UA Spikeballers take on the professional league

CW / Clara Kee UA students play spikeball on the Quad.

The University Recreation Fields are home to numerous clubs and sports. Alongside the more common sports like soccer and football, a group of around a dozen students gathers to play a newer, lesser-known sport: Spikeball.

The UA Roundnet Club is a community of spikeballers that plays both competitively and recreationally. UA graduate Jacob Eakin helped found the club during his freshman year in 2020.

“We started a club and went to tournaments and stayed up way too late, driving super far away to get to lose first round, but it was fun,” he said.

Since then, the club has been steadily growing in popularity. The sport may see a more significant rise in the next few years as the creators of Spikeball work to popularize a professional league.

Derrick Zehr, a sophomore majoring in kinesiology and the club’s president, says he has high hopes for the future of the sport.

“Before this year, it was certainly a sport that’s like, you would play it on the beach with your friends or in your backyard, and then obviously college has its own tournaments and everything like that,” Zehr said. “But after that there was kind of nowhere to go, whereas now with it being a professional league, there’s a place to go after college with Spikeball, and so hopefully it’s going to grow exponentially.”

Since the professional league’s launch in January, Zehr has worked to get players interested in joining the club’s pro team. In the two matches they’ve played, he says they’ve been “pretty competitive.”

“Dereck told me about the opportunity to play for the pro team, and I recently graduated, so I was just looking for a reason to keep playing,” Eakin said. “We’ve kind of contacted a lot of the people that have graduated and moved away, and we kind of scooped them back in, so it’s good to see old friends.”

In addition to getting former players back into the game, several first-time players have joined. Ronan Barnes, a sophomore majoring in psychology, says he was encouraged to join through his church.

“It’s a nice way to fill time, which could be spent rotting in bed or something, which is what I did before I joined Spikeball,” Barnes said.

This sentiment was shared by his teammates like Eakin, who said that the time spent with friends has been “so special.”

Eakin also believes one of the main things that sets Spikeball apart is how involved every player is in each game, regardless of skill level.

“I played baseball up until like middle school. I played some basketball, and those games are fun, but there’s times in baseball where you won’t touch the ball the whole inning,” he said. “Maybe for most of the game you won’t do anything. So Spikeball is really cool, because you touch the ball every point.”

That level of activity is part of what Barnes said keeps him involved in the sport.

“It’s kind of fun that there’s not really a threshold for how athletic or good you need to be to get started. It’s a very beginner friendly sport, but there’s also a really high ceiling to how good the really good people are,” Barnes said. “It’s got a nice range of competitiveness for just about anyone.”

It’s not all easy, though. The sport’s relative newness makes worthwhile tournaments hard to come by. The players often find themselves driving hours away from campus for their matches.

“I’d like to get it more of a local thing. There’s a lot of faraway tournaments, but I think I have just as much fun against just friends and competition here and meeting new people,” Eakin said. “I’d really like to get more involved in Tuscaloosa and surrounding areas.”

Zehr agreed, calling for more participants regardless of their knowledge of the sport.

“We just want as many people to be out here as possible playing,” he said. “So even if you aren’t part of the club, come out and play.”