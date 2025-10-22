Shakespeare Association relocates to UA

CW / Shawn Canale The English building on campus will be the new home of the Shakespeare Association of America headquarters.

At a round table, discussants ponder “Macbeth,” “Hamlet” or “Romeo and Juliet.” The study and appreciation of Shakespeare’s works lives on within the Shakespeare Association of America through its dedication to academic study and performance of his accredited works.

The SAA is a nonprofit organization that encourages the professional, advanced study of William Shakespeare’s plays and poems. The new headquarters at the University of Alabama will be headed by Tricia McElroy, who will host conferences and workshops that analyze the cultural and theatrical contexts of Shakespearean works as well as the roles they play in world culture.

“I’m genuinely thrilled to have the SAA based here because it puts UA on the map in important ways. We already have real strengths here in Renaissance and early modern studies, and the SAA becomes a crucial part of that equation,” McElroy said.

The relocation of the SAA will bring its day-to-day operations to a center in the English Building, where the new staff will work with membership, bulletins, the annual conference and overseeing financial obligations. McElroy emphasized that the organization is primarily external as it has a holistic goal of promoting Shakespearean study across the country.

Although it is a national organization, its integration on campus will increase academic study in the field.

“The annual SAA conference will provide opportunities for graduate students to assist with preparation and implementation, and I am planning to create an internship program for undergraduate students,” McElroy said.

Every year, the SAA hosts a spring conference. Typically, there is a selection panel highlighting written papers, followed by Q&A. Additionally, the conference involves seminar sections in which participants share short papers to stimulate discussion amongst other enthusiasts.

“It’s an incredibly generous and friendly group and many participants have been going for years. When everyone arrives in the seminar room, having read everyone’s work, they engage in a two-hour discussion,” McElroy said. “This format generates a great deal of scholarship. The experience is collaborative and experimental, in that participants can test out ideas, receive feedback, and then bring their work to fruition.”

After stepping down from a 10-year career as an associate dean of the Barefield College of Arts and Sciences, McElroy decided to go back to her roots. Her first assistantship in graduate school was with the Shakespeare Association of America, and the opportunity to spearhead a new headquarters will serve her as “an exciting opportunity as a scholar and an administrator.”

McElroy’s teaching role will allow her to increase awareness of the organization with students, helping them gain academically rigorous opportunities in literature. While her own research is not centered on Shakespeare, he is a frequent listing in her course syllabi, serving as a testament to the human experience she wishes to teach and help students understand.

“Take ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ for example. There are moments in the play that model and imagine a better world, one not organized by restrictive cultural expectations, by aggression and domination, but rather by generosity and openheartedness,” McElroy said. “For me, Shakespeare gives us a glimpse of something better, and that glimpse should be aspirational for all of us.”