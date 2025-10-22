Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

UA OPTICA launches its new student organization

Kyra Madore, Staff Writer
October 22, 2025
CW / Carter Copeland
Catherine Obaze speaks to students at the UA OPTICA launch event.

UA OPTICA, a student organization focused on building a stronger community for students interested in optics and photonics, held its launch event on Tuesday in Gallelee Hall.

Students and faculty from the departments of physics, astronomy and engineering said they attended the event to celebrate the start of the OPTICA chapter.

“OPTICA is an international organization for optics and photonics, the science of light, how it’s generated, controlled and applied,” said Catherine Obaze, president of OPTICA. “We wanted to start a student chapter here at the University of Alabama to connect students and faculty who are passionate about this field.”

Obaze said the chapter will host seminars, research talks and workshops that show students how to apply optics to the real world.

The organization plans to collaborate with the only other Alabama chapter, located at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, with the goal of strengthening the state’s optics research.

Jack Balthasar, a Ph.D. student studying electrical engineering, came to the launch because he works in an optics lab. He said he hopes the chapter will help students connect their classroom knowledge to practical research, create deeper connections and more collaboration between departments.

“Our goal is to bring together students who are interested in optics research and give them a community, resources and the technical knowledge to grow,” Obaze said. “Whether you’re in physics, engineering or another STEM area, there’s a place for you here.”

