2025 Homecoming Queen candidates announced

The 2025 Homecoming Queen candidates were announced on Sunday. Each candidate is running on a different philanthropic platform.
The candidates are as follows:
- Sydney Blackhurst is a junior majoring in accounting from Gilbert, Arizona. She is supporting the UA RIse Center.
- Morgan Grzybowski is a senior majoring in biology from Wildwood, Missouri. She is supporting Remote Area Medical UA.
- Carrington Mills is a senior majoring in chemical engineering from Pelham, Alabama. She is supporting the Student Veterans Association and Veteran and Military Affairs.
- Rachel Rybicki is a senior majoring in finance and economics from Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan. She is supporting childhood education, service, and pursuing excellence.
- Crawford West is a senior majoring in public health from Birmingham, Alabama. She is supporting UA PAWS.
Campaign statements for each candidate are listed on the Homecoming website.
Following a two week preparation period from Oct. 18 to Nov. 1, campaign week will begin Nov. 2 at 7 a.m. and will conclude with voting on Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The winner will be announced at the Homecoming pep rally and bonfire Nov. 14.