2025 Homecoming Queen candidates announced

Maven Navarro, Editor-in-Chief
October 21, 2025
The 2025 Homecoming Queen candidates were announced on Sunday. Each candidate is running on a different philanthropic platform.

The candidates are as follows:

  • Sydney Blackhurst is a junior majoring in accounting from Gilbert, Arizona. She is supporting the UA RIse Center. 
  • Morgan Grzybowski is a senior majoring in biology from Wildwood, Missouri. She is supporting Remote Area Medical UA. 
  • Carrington Mills is a senior majoring in chemical engineering from Pelham, Alabama. She is supporting the Student Veterans Association and Veteran and Military Affairs.
  • Rachel Rybicki is a senior majoring in finance and economics from Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan. She is supporting childhood education, service, and pursuing excellence. 
  • Crawford West is a senior majoring in public health from Birmingham, Alabama. She is supporting UA PAWS. 

Campaign statements for each candidate are listed on the Homecoming website

Following a two week preparation period from Oct. 18 to Nov. 1, campaign week will begin Nov. 2 at 7 a.m. and will conclude with voting on Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The winner will be announced at the Homecoming pep rally and bonfire Nov. 14. 

