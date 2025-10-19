Diwali festivities shine bright at UA

The rhythms of songs, the thundering beats of dancing and the pounding explosions of fireworks filled campus with noise and light on Thursday as people gathered to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights.

The event was hosted by the Indian Students Association of Tuscaloosa, the UA Vedic Society and Nach Basanti. The celebration was filled with traditional dances, music and a variety of Indian food and ended with a fireworks show at the Peter Bryce Preserve.

The Diwali festival was widely anticipated by students and members of the Tuscaloosa community alike. The festival’s history stems from multiple ancient Indian texts and the battle between good and evil. Fireworks symbolize the joyful triumph over evil.

“Our entire event essentially sold out in two and a half weeks,” said Ish Patel, a graduate student seeking a Ph.D. and president of ISAT. “There’s 750 registered participants, and on top of that, there’s still going to be more that come in.”

Performers paid tribute to Indian culture with dance numbers and songs.

Yamini Baskara Babu, a Ph.D. candidate in mechanical engineering, performed a dance to a classical Indian song called “Madhava Mamava.”

“I think that every opportunity to perform is a blessing, so I will always take it,” Baskara Babu said.

Students who grew up celebrating Indian traditions expressed their excitement for doing so at the University, especially being away from home.

“I took part in festivals like this all throughout my childhood,” said Manev Patel, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering and treasurer of Nach Basanti. “Coming to college and being able to do it again is extremely meaningful to me because it’s something that I’ve grown up with. It’s great that I can reconnect with it in college.”

Chanakya Thirumala Setty, a senior majoring in computer science, reflected on his Indian background and the traditions he sees mirrored at the campus celebration.

“I used to celebrate Diwali with my parents a lot back in India, and we used to light firecrackers every year at all my family gatherings,” he said. “I haven’t been back to India in a while, so I get to reminisce on those celebrations.”

Students said recognizing traditions like Diwali in Tuscaloosa introduces Indian culture to those who seek to learn more about it and take part in the festivities.

Ish Patel said that events like these allow people to get a better understanding of the world around them and see it from a different perspective.

The festival attracted participants from different backgrounds, ages and identities, all united by their appreciation for Diwali traditions.

“I didn’t expect the community to be so big,” Manev Patel said. “So many people, not just Indian people, come here. There’s a range, so it’s nice to see that.”

This year’s Diwali festival did not disappoint, and next year’s event seems just as hopeful after seeing such a large turnout.

“It’s very exciting,” Baskara Babu said. “I’m really happy to see the crowd grow, and that a lot of people come here to actually look at the culture.”