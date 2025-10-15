Defense, depth and the drive for a title: Everything Nate Oats said at SEC Tipoff 2026

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama head coach Nate Oats talks to the media at SEC Tipoff on Oct. 14, 2025.

Preseason-ranked No. 15 Alabama men’s basketball took the stage at SEC Tipoff 2026 in Birmingham on Tuesday. Head coach Nate Oats spoke for 15 minutes about a variety of topics regarding the Crimson Tide’s upcoming season.

“We’re excited to get this thing going again,” Oats said.

Key losses

It’s no secret that this team lost a great deal of talent to graduation and the NBA this offseason. Guards Mark Sears and Chris Youngblood, as well as forward Grant Nelson and center Clifford Omoruyi, are all off to the professional level after contributing key minutes to the squad last season.

“We lost quite a bit, but I think we got good talent coming in,” Oats said.

Injury returners

Oats talked about the impact that guards Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Houston Mallette will have this season after being out for large portions of the Crimson Tide’s 2025 campaign.

“We had some guys out last year on medical redshirt that have experience in Houston Mallette and Latrell Wrightsell that really add something to the team,” he said. “They’re smart, they’re tough, they play high-level basketball.”

Impacting SEC play style

Oats is known across the country for his high-tempo, offensive-minded style of play. He was asked if his style of play is something that has been replicated by other SEC teams.

“I think sometimes when most of the league is playing a certain way, you come in and do it a lot different, it helps. You’re kind of the aberration,” he said. “I don’t want to take credit for changing the league, but basketball’s a copycat game in a sense.”

Aden Holloway

When Oats was asked about his team’s defense, the first name that he brought up was guard Aden Holloway. The Auburn transfer is entering Year 2 with the Crimson Tide and has been criticized for his defense in the past.

“Going into the year, you probably would have said, and rightfully so, that Holloway would have been a weak link defensively, particularly in the back court,” Oats said. “I think his defense has significantly improved. He’s doing a great job. He’s getting up in the guys, pressuring the ball.”

He added that Holloway’s size has been a disadvantage for him and that the 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard has embraced his role defensively.

“He understands as a smaller guard, he’s got to be a lot more of a pest,” Oats said. “I think he’s doing it. He’s been good. He’s put on weight, is stronger, more physical. He’s always been super talented offensively.”

Tough nonconference schedule

Oats and Alabama have prided themselves on scheduling some of the most difficult nonconference schedules in the country. This season, the Crimson Tide is scheduled to play the No. 1, No. 5, No. 13, No. 17 and No. 21 teams in the preseason AP Poll in out-of-conference contests.

“To me, the thing you’re trying to do is be most prepared come March,” Oats said. “At this

level, you should be the most prepared team come January for SEC play.”

He added that playing weaker out-of-conference games does not hold value in preparing a team for the gauntlet of the SEC or the NCAA Tournament.

“I don’t think playing 13 cupcakes prepares you for SEC play,” Oats said. “Whether we win or lose, I’ve never shied away from playing the best schedule in the country.”

Revenue sharing and the House Settlement

In the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, Oats and Alabama have embraced NIL and the recently passed “House Settlement” that allows for schools to fully participate in revenue sharing within athletic departments.

“I think it’s great that our student-athletes are able to get compensated,” he said. “There’s a lot of money in college sports. They’re the ones playing. They should be able to get a piece of the pie.”

Oats talked about his openness to revenue and expressed a willingness to “figure out” what exactly the rules are.

“Just let me know what the rules are,” he said. “We’ll figure them out. I’m not going to complain about what they are. Let’s figure it out.”

National championship missing piece

Oats was asked point-blank what needs to happen to get Alabama over the hump as far as winning a national championship.

“I think it’s defense,” he said. “Defensively we got to get better. We’ve known it. We’ve tried to focus on it. We’re on it now.”

The Crimson Tide’s defensive efficiency has taken a dip in recent years and has ultimately been what’s ended the team’s runs in March.

“Until we get there, we’re just going to keep pushing,” Oats said. He added that the coaching staff needs to “keep holding guys accountable, keep showing it and coaching it.”