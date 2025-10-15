One dead in police pursuit, investigation pending

Courtesy of Tuscaloosa Police Department Matthew Matherson, 38, died Wednesday after opening fire on police officers following a vehicle pursuit.

Matthew Matherson, 38, died after opening fire on police following a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning.

At approximately 2:23 a.m., Hale County Sheriff’s Office and Moundville Police Department units crossed into Tuscaloosa County while pursuing a suspect vehicle ​​heading north bound on Hwy 69. Deputies from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office then became involved in the pursuit as Matherson drove into their jurisdiction.

The vehicle’s tires were spiked, bringing it to a stop at Bell Auto Parts, 410 Bridge Ave, Northport, Alabama. Matherson exited his vehicle and opened fire on officers. A TCSO deputy returned fire, resulting in Matherson’s death.

Capt. Marty Sellers of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said that Matherson had “a violent past” and had previously been arrested by Hale County and Tuscaloosa County law enforcement.

According to Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation, carried out by the Violent Crimes Unit, will be conducted by investigators and supervisors not affiliated with TCSO, due to deputies from TCSO being involved.

“At this time evidence suggests that the shooting of the suspect was justified,” Sellers said. “As is typical in these cases, the evidence will be presented to a Tuscaloosa County Grand Jury.”