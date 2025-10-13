Puppetry gets political as Bread & Puppet Theater visits UA

CW / Langston Smith The Bread & Puppet Theater came to Tuscaloosa as part of its latest, nationwide tour, titled “Our Domestic Resurrection Revolution In Progress Circus.”

Colorful props caught eyes, acrobatic displays engrossed and several massive puppets towered over a crowd of UA students and members of Canterbury Episcopal Chapel’s community on Friday night.

The Bread & Puppet Theater came to Tuscaloosa as part of its latest, nationwide tour, titled “Our Domestic Resurrection Revolution In Progress Circus.” The group drew a crowd of almost a hundred to the chapel’s courtyard to witness their puppetry and politically purposeful theatrics.

The show uses medieval mystery plays from the 14th century to create a “serious and silly circus” to comment on different political issues, which they describe as “anti-Empire art,” having stories about the Palestinian conflict and other topical issues.

The Bread & Puppet Theater has a long history. Part of its tradition since its formation in 1963 has been distributing fresh bread to its audiences to help build a sense of community. The group’s political message is also part of its tradition, going back to some of its earliest shows protesting the Vietnam War.

Marc Burnette, the rector and chaplain of Canterbury, said he was “delighted” to host the show.

“Canterbury Episcopal Chapel is a part of the UA community. We’ve been here since the ‘40s or ‘50s. We’ve never gotten to meet Bread & Puppet until tonight,” Burnette said.

The audience wasn’t quite sure what to expect, but the show was much more than just puppetry. Students in attendance enjoyed the live show.

“It was really interesting to watch. I liked the brass band’s performance, and I thought they had some cool effects,” said Morgan Cekander, a freshman majoring in accounting. “I liked how it was all live sounds. Nothing was recorded.”

Joseph Penton, a senior majoring in political science and in music production through New College, and a member of the Canterbury Student Forum, said that he thought the show was a “really cool artistic project.”

“I just wanted to come see what it was and show my support,” he said “I think it’s a really good message they’re trying to bring here. I thought the show was awesome.”

Each act of the show featured a different contemporary issue, including sentiments that were anti-war, pro-immigration and pro-union.

“It made me feel excited about the political hope,” Penton said. “They did a really good job of highlighting the injustices that are being done in Gaza and in the treatment of immigrants in the United States. They were able to present that in a way that’s really solemn, but they balanced it with a feeling of joy and hope, and I think that was really powerful.”

Burnette said he hosted the show to help students see how the performance’s themes apply to everyday life.

“I believe we can do something about the sorrow, and the pain and the greed in our communities. We can do something about it, and so therefore we are doing something about it,” Burnette said. “This is a time to raise the voice of community and justice louder than ever before.”