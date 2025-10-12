SGA passes legislation for Shelby Hall testing survey, confirms FYC class

CW / Elijah McWhorter Alabama SGA members attended a meeting on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.

The SGA Senate introduced legislation and confirmed the 2025–26 First Year Council class on Thursday.

Senators first revisited Act A-18-25, which creates a survey to gauge student opinions on testing conditions in Shelby Hall. The act passed unanimously.

Christian Colwell, a senator for the College of Arts and Sciences and author of the act, said the Academic Affairs Committee made minor adjustments after last week’s review, including correcting spelling and naming errors and adding the SGA program manager’s title.

“Other than that, the initiative is exactly the same as last week,” he said.

Theo Villanueva, secretary of the Senate, introduced Bill B-06-25, which updates Senate rules to clarify the speaker’s responsibilities and formalize the Committee on Belonging and Wellness.

Villanueva said the bill “introduces two key updates to the Senate rules and regulations.” The first clarifies that the speaker will preside over all regular and special sessions with proper attention to parliamentary procedure.

He said the second part “formalizes what has been the standard practice and helps maintain consistency in Senate operations.”

It adds the duties and composition of the Committee on Belonging and Wellness, which will represent the student body by promoting holistic well-being, gathering input from students and administrators and analyzing legislation related to long-term wellness.

The bill passed unanimously.

Anna Beth Frazier, a senator from the College of Arts and Science, introduced Act A-19-25, which would add a “Student Support” section to the SGA website. The section would list University resource centers along with their locations and contact information.

She said she has already spoken with Halle Harman, SGA vice president for communications, about implementing the act.

“I feel like we have a duty to support students in all ways and uplift the resource centers that UA provides,” Frazier said. “I think this is a great way to start doing that.”

The act was sent to the Student Affairs Committee for review.

The Senate also unanimously confirmed 65 members for the First Year Council. They were selected from more than 1,300 applicants.

Walker Parsons, director of FYC, said the council represents nearly every Alabama county, most U.S. states and several countries.

“We think we have a very good accurate representation of our freshman class,” Parsons said. “I’m very inspired by this class and what they are going to do this year.”

Senators also swore in newly elected John Patrick Campbell, a senator for the Graduate School, following a special election.