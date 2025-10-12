Opinion | Seeing signs in scrolls: the problem with TikTok tarot readers

Periodically, videos with angel numbers, zodiac signs and random phrases scatter across my TikTok For You Page. “If you’re seeing this, it may very well be for a reason,” is the quintessential line many “TikTok tarot readers” will use attempting to resonate with viewers.

Videos like these should not be taken as true in any way. Taking them to heart negatively impacts one’s mental health, often exacerbating problematic thinking patterns, especially those who are prone to anxiety or have a history of obsessive-compulsive disorder. The notion that one can see signs in their life and “claim” their reality is particularly harmful.

In an article from Well+Good, Alegra Kastens, a licensed marriage and family therapist, said that magical thinking, the belief that your thoughts or actions can cause real-life consequences, with no direct logical connection between them, links certain thoughts and behaviors to certain outcomes, meaning one believes a small act — such as typing “I claim” in a comment section — can lead to desired outcomes or prevent unwanted situations.

The subject matter of these videos typically pertains to love: ex-partners coming back, a past lover regretting what they did to you or new love on the horizon, which is a surefire way to get lonely people to pay attention.

While magical thinking is a concept all of its own, it can be a hallmark of specific mental disorders, such as generalized anxiety disorder or, in more serious forms, obsessive-compulsive disorder. Tiktok’s algorithm is fertile ground for magical thinking to take root.

When it comes to hyperspecific recommendations, TikTok’s FYP is unmatched. The algorithm uses data such as hashtags, shares, watchtime and even what device is being used. Depending on this data, similar videos continue to be pushed onto someone’s FYP. Thus, watching an entire tarot reading would lead to similar content being shown in the future.

With this in mind, some TikToks may seem to be incredibly accurate, because they are curated to a specific user. It’s not ridiculous to say some of these readings may apply to one’s life, because many of them are just general enough to reach a wide audience. While the accuracy may be shoddy, the likelihood the video was chosen by the algorithm to appeal to you is extremely high.

Like with any niche, especially if it’s a practice that is not fully understood or being mystical is part of the appeal, tarot can worm its way into someone’s mind, especially to see what could happen in the future. The appeal is very strong to those who are particularly worried about something bad happening, the primary symptom of anxiety disorders.

Of course, some may say this is all harmless fun, and not to be taken seriously. However, what feels to be a tailor-made video may evoke a sense of self reflection — as any good in-person tarot reading should do — and quickly convince those who are in an emotionally vulnerable state, such as after a breakup, that their long-lost lover may return.

Ultimately, these videos are in no way as accurate as a one-on-one reading would be, and must be taken with a hearty pinch of salt. Tarot is best seen as a tool for self-reflection, which requires time with oneself.