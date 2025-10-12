Dijon Lee Jr. saves day for Alabama with game-sealing interception

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama fans gather in Bryant-Denny Stadium to watch football.

Alabama defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. picked off Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula with 37 seconds remaining and sealed the Crimson Tide’s 27-24 victory over the Tigers Saturday.

The interception ended a drive that saw Missouri move down the field frantically in the final minute. The Tigers had a chance to win or tie the game after the Alabama offense failed to convert a potential game-clinching first down.

Pribula was limited to his lowest tally of passing yards on the season, 167. He also committed two turnovers, his most in a game this season.

Lee saw an increased role after starter Domani Jackson struggled on Missouri’s opening drive, resulting in a touchdown for the Tigers. Lee also nearly reeled in an interception earlier in the contest.

“He’s a playmaker,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said of Lee. “He’s hard to throw around. He tackles well. We trust him.”

Lee was rated a five-star recruit and the No. 15 player in the class of 2025 by the Rivals Industry Rating. He has seen the field in each of the team’s first six games and notably dropped Georgia running back Cash Jones behind the line of scrimmage late in the fourth quarter, which forced a Bulldogs punt.

Alabama later closed out its 24-21 win over Georgia in large part due to the defensive stand Lee and the Crimson Tide defense pulled off.

“He came in last spring, and you could see he was going to be in the rotation, more than likely, and just has continued to get better and better,” DeBoer said, adding that the staff “have obviously felt good with him out there all season long.”

No. 6 Alabama will return to Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the 108th edition of The Third Saturday in October rivalry on Saturday, hosting No. 11 Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be aired on ABC.