Position groups that could impact each team in Alabama-Missouri matchup

CW / Elijah McWhorter Former Alabama running back Justice Haynes (#22) runs toward the endzone against Missouri Oct. 26, 2024.

No. 8 Alabama will travel this Saturday to face No. 14 Missouri, which has not lost at home since October 2023.

Alabama is 5-0 against Mizzou since the Tigers joined the SEC, but this year, Alabama is facing an undefeated team hungry to prove it can make some noise. In this matchup, several key position groups could have a major impact on the outcome for both teams.

Alabama

Receivers

Heading into this season, there was plenty of justified hype surrounding the Alabama receiving group and the numbers it could produce. While the early splits seemed to favor Germie Bernard, the ball has been distributed more evenly with each game, and the overall receiving corps appears to be one of the team’s greatest strengths.

While Missouri has posted strong defensive numbers, ranking No. 1 in run defense through five games, the Tigers can be vulnerable through the air. Missouri’s secondary has allowed 141.4 yards per game and 5.28 yards per attempt against a relatively light schedule, signaling an excellent opportunity for the Crimson Tide to capitalize.

Isaiah Horton has become a reliable target for Ty Simpson, giving the Crimson Tide an excellent trio at the receiver position. If Alabama can continue to attack efficiently through the air, it could open up additional opportunities in the run game against a stout Missouri defensive line.

Front seven

On the defensive side of the ball, Alabama’s defensive line and linebackers will certainly be tested. The Missouri Tigers feature two running backs who rank in the top 10 of the SEC in rushing yards, and they’ll enter this game looking to continue a run game that has been dominant all season.

Both running backs Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts are averaging seven yards per carry, and their offensive line has done an excellent job opening running lanes for them. If the Crimson Tide hopes to change the course of the game, it’ll need to limit the damage Hardy and Roberts can do on the ground. Should quarterback Beau Pribula be forced to win the game through the air, Alabama’s secondary will be in position to capitalize and produce turnovers.

One thing to watch for is an emerging force on the Crimson Tide’s defensive line, London Simmons.

“London continues to show up and does a good job,” said defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. “This week I imagine you’re gonna see more snaps from him,”

If players such as Tim Keenan, James Smith, Edric Hill and London Simmons can make their presence felt in the trenches, Missouri could find itself playing from a larger deficit.

Missouri

Running backs

Given its talented duo and stout offensive line featuring players such as Cayden Green and Connor Tollison, Missouri will present a challenging matchup for the Crimson Tide’s front seven.

There’s been plenty of discussion among the college football public lauding Hardy as one of the best running backs in the country.

“Through five weeks, he’s as good as there’s been anywhere in the country,” Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said.

If Missouri wants to win this game, it should start with giving as many carries as possible to Roberts and Hardy. Hardy has recorded at least 100 yards and a touchdown in each game, while Roberts has also been a consistent contributor.

While Hardy has more of a powerful playstyle and Roberts is a bit shiftier, both running backs are known to have excellent top-end speed and are capable of breaking off long runs at any moment.

Linebackers

One factor that has not been discussed nearly as much as others is the strength of Missouri’s linebackers. Both Josiah Trotter and Nicholas Rodriguez have been superb in stopping the run. Trotter leads the team in tackles, and Rodriguez has broken up several tight passes thrown over the middle. Trotter is the more aggressive of the two, often shooting gaps and filling holes with precision.

“Trotter doesn’t try to tackle opposing ball carriers. He tries to rip your head off,” Hardy said.

This matchup between two top-15 teams is slated to kick off at 11:00 a.m. CT and will be televised on ABC.