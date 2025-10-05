Use of whippets, other chemical inhalants, criminalized in Alabama

CW / Caleb Miele A bill criminalizing the recreational use of nitrous oxide and other chemical inhalants, went into effect last Wednesday.

Alabama Senate Bill 78, a bill criminalizing the recreational use of nitrous oxide and other chemical inhalants, went into effect last Wednesday.

The law specifically prohibits recreational usage, as the chemicals are utilized in some manufacturing and medical capacities, but unauthorized personal usage is now a state crime. It prohibits the possession of “any compound, liquid, gas, or chemical which contains nitrous oxide,” specifically noting “laughing gas,” “Galaxy Gas” or “whippets.”

Nitrous oxide is a key ingredient in the galaxy gas trend where people would inhale the chemical intended for whipped cream dispensers. When misused for recreational purposes over long periods, it can cause neurological damage, oxygen deprivation or even death. Despite this, the other uses for nitrous oxide meant there was previous major age restriction and products, particularly whippets, could be bought at gas stations near campus.

Using these inhalants recreationally is now a Class A misdemeanor that can be punished with up to $6,000 in fines and up to one year in jail. The unlawful sale of these inhalants is now chargeable as a Class D felony, punishable by a $7,500 fine and up to five years in jail.

Several students said they support the ban because of the hazards of inhaling these chemicals.

“I always thought it was stupid to use that stuff,” said Frank Stevens, a junior majoring in economics. “I didn’t think people were using it as much now after all the side effects were obvious, but some people just push things like that too far.”

Stevens also said he felt that the trend of using inhalants had died off, as he hadn’t seen anyone using whippets since the summer of 2024 when he was in Florence, South Carolina.

Other students said they’ve seen people using it on campus and around the city of Tuscaloosa.

“I’ve seen some people use whippets and things like that, but not as much as I see vapes or beer,” said Jim Whitmore, a freshman majoring in finance. “I agree that it should be illegal, but with how easy it is to get some inhalants, I’m unsure if it will make a difference.”

Other students said they were surprised it took this long for a ban on recreational use to occur.

“I didn’t know that wasn’t illegal. You’d think all those videos of kids huffing would get banned faster,” said Maya Jenkins, a freshman majoring in English.

She said she views the trend as dangerous, but doesn’t think the law will have much impact.

“People risk way more with other drugs. I can’t see people already using galaxy gas to stop now,” Jenkins said. “Maybe they won’t be publishing videos of themselves using it, but they’ll keep it up at home without a care in the world.”