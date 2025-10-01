‘Fiesta BHAM’ celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Fiesta BHAM, an event held on Saturday, kicked off a series of programming, such as a Hispanic Heritage Month event on October 10, 2024.

The grassed lawns and pathways of Linn Park in downtown Birmingham were embraced this Saturday with a community aiming to celebrate their heritage the best way they know how, with a fiesta.

“Fiesta BHAM” celebrated culture during Hispanic Heritage Month, and this year was free to the public for the first time, letting people experience different exhibitions, foods and performances.

“By making Fiesta free, our goal is to welcome more people than ever before, encourage participation across all backgrounds, and showcase the richness of Hispanic heritage in a way that truly unites the city,” said Silvia Espinosa Laxson, the president of the Fiesta Board.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 in the United States, which honors the richness of Latin culture and its influence. Fiesta showcases this richness by organizing the event into villages — cultural, community, family, health and wellness, food and sponsor.

“It is nice to see everyone being proud of who they are, their heritage,” said Valentina Mora, a senior majoring in French and communicative disorders.

The event also spotlights local and internationally acclaimed Latin artists. This year featured performances from La Original Banda el Limón and Mala Fe.

Besides celebrating Hispanic arts and culture, the event also recognizes the scholarship winners of the “Fiesta Scholars Program.” The program has awarded $100,000 in scholarships in the last 20 years thanks to the donations from its sponsors and the public.

Jessica Perez-Ferman, a junior majoring in international relations, said as an out of state student she was concerned about the “feeling of being disconnected,” but has since found a “thriving Latino community” in Alabama.

“I didn’t know what the Latino community looked like in the South, and that was something I was concerned about when I first committed to Alabama,” Perez-Ferman said. “Attending Fiesta this year truly opened my eyes to how alive and thriving the Latino community in Alabama is.”

Laxson also recognized that allies could benefit from coming to the event.

“Even if you’re not part of the Latin community, ‘Fiesta’ is your celebration too. By showing up, you’re helping to create a more inclusive Alabama where every culture is valued,” Laxson said.