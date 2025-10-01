Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

‘Fiesta BHAM’ celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Estrella Diaz, Contributing Writer
October 1, 2025
CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield
Fiesta BHAM, an event held on Saturday, kicked off a series of programming, such as a Hispanic Heritage Month event on October 10, 2024.

The grassed lawns and pathways of Linn Park in downtown Birmingham were embraced this Saturday with a community aiming to celebrate their heritage the best way they know how, with a fiesta. 

“Fiesta BHAM” celebrated culture during Hispanic Heritage Month, and this year was free to the public for the first time, letting people experience different exhibitions, foods and performances. 

“By making Fiesta free, our goal is to welcome more people than ever before, encourage participation across all backgrounds, and showcase the richness of Hispanic heritage in a way that truly unites the city,” said Silvia Espinosa Laxson, the president of the Fiesta Board.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 in the United States, which honors the richness of Latin culture and its influence. Fiesta showcases this richness by organizing the event into villages — cultural, community, family, health and wellness, food and sponsor. 

“It is nice to see everyone being proud of who they are, their heritage,” said Valentina Mora, a senior majoring in French and communicative disorders.

The event also spotlights local and internationally acclaimed Latin artists. This year featured performances from La Original Banda el Limón and Mala Fe.

Besides celebrating Hispanic arts and culture, the event also recognizes the scholarship winners of the “Fiesta Scholars Program.” The program has awarded $100,000 in scholarships in the last 20 years thanks to the donations from its sponsors and the public.

Jessica Perez-Ferman, a junior majoring in international relations, said as an out of state student she was concerned about the “feeling of being disconnected,” but has since found a “thriving Latino community” in Alabama. 

“I didn’t know what the Latino community looked like in the South, and that was something I was concerned about when I first committed to Alabama,” Perez-Ferman said. “Attending Fiesta this year truly opened my eyes to how alive and thriving the Latino community in Alabama is.”

Laxson also recognized that allies could benefit from coming to the event. 

“Even if you’re not part of the Latin community, ‘Fiesta’ is your celebration too. By showing up, you’re helping to create a more inclusive Alabama where every culture is valued,” Laxson said.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in CULTURE
The Red Shed, a bar on the Strip, will now allow in people 19 and older for six days a week.
The Red Shed moves to ‘19+’ for six days a week
Dr. Randall answers the ‘Big Question’ on compassionate leadership at Pathways event
Dr. Randall answers the ‘Big Question’ on compassionate leadership at Pathways event
Peach Pit, an indie rock band, visited Alabama for the first time on September 26.
Peach Pit travels to Birmingham, other forgotten cities
The grand finale of Season 27 of the reality competition series Big Brother aired on September 28.
Students react to Big Brother Season 27 finale
The Druid City Pride Festival was held in Government Plaza on September 28, 2025.
The Druid City Pride Festival celebrates Pride past June
It’s a mix: How students are listening to music
It’s a mix: How students are listening to music