The Red Shed moves to ‘19+’ for six days a week

The Red Shed, a bar located on the Strip, announced Sunday that it would start allowing people 19 and older into the establishment for six days a week, compared to the previous Wednesday and event nights only.

The announcement from the bar cited that the change was to “better serve” the community and to “eliminate any confusion” for younger patrons who want to go out but may not be able to legally due to age. In enacting the change, the bar has added Monday, Friday and Saturday to their 19+ schedule. In the past, Tuesdays and Thursdays were not strictly 19+, but were flexible due to fundraising events.

“One of the main motivating factors behind our recent decision was to accommodate more of our younger patrons that we have developed relationships with over the last few years,” said Madison Khanifar, a co-owner of The Red Shed.

Khanifar also mentioned the bar works with UA student groups to host fundraising and hosts live music shows on the weekend, and opening the bar up to younger patrons for more days seemed “fitting.”

“It became clear that an adjustment needed to be made in order to provide a consistent and safe space that all legal ages could enjoy while still maintaining a strict 21+ only drinking policy,” Khanifar said.

The change has had a majority positive reaction among students.

“It won’t change the demographic. This gives people more options of when to go, so it’s ultimately a good thing,” said Anthony Cucinotta, a junior majoring in political science. “Now it won’t be as crowded on Wednesdays anymore, which will be nice.”

The plan has already been put into effect at the bar ahead of this weekend’s football game versus Vanderbilt. The announcement said that the bar will post “daily updates” on its Instagram with “specials and cover.”

“We love engaging with our customers and ultimately just want to continue to provide an inclusive space and build relationships,” Khanifar said. “We couldn’t operate as we do without our amazing staff.”

Elise Hankerson, a sophomore majoring in international studies, has never been to the bar but said she would be open to going now.

“I think it’s really cool that they are making these changes,” Hankerson said. “Me and my friends don’t go out usually because we’re all too young, but we might now.”