SGA senate introduces classroom survey act for STEM students

The SGA Senate introduced a bill to address classroom conditions in STEM courses, approved its 2026 budget and passed a resolution honoring a longtime University administrator at its meeting on Thursday.

Christian Colwell, a senator for the College of Arts and Sciences, authored and presented Act A-18-25, which creates and distributes a survey to gauge student opinion on testing conditions in Shelby Hall.

Colwell said students in higher-level STEM courses often face cramped testing environments.

“When you take these tests, you’ll see that there are a lot of different supplies you use at the same time during tests,” he said. “You’ve got about one page [of] space, but you’ve got to work with the model kit, you’ve got a periodic table, you have the test itself, you have scratch paper … and sometimes a formula sheet.”

Colwell added that students in the same course often take exams in different buildings, creating uneven conditions.

“You’ll have the exact same class and the exact same teaching, but one class takes their tests in North Lawn, where you’ve got as much space as you need to spread out all your papers, and another student has to fit all the shared materials onto a foot by foot-and-a-half desk,” he said.

The Senate referred the proposal to the Academic Affairs Committee for review.

Alex Soliz, also a senator for the College of Arts and Sciences, authored and presented Act A-17-25, which ratifies the SGA’s operating budget for the 2026 fiscal year.

He credited vice president for financial affairs Connor Forbes, who co-authored the act, for “working diligently” in recent months to prepare the plan.

The act outlines how SGA will fund its operations over the next year, including $5,500 for the Academic Affairs Committee, $2,000 for Communications and $7,500 for the Awards Banquet. Other allocations include $6,500 for Belonging and Wellness, $11,500 for External Affairs and $3,750 for Elections.

Soliz said the budget also allocates $85,875 to the Executive General Fund and $350,000 to the Financial Affairs Committee for reimbursements of “organizational expenditures.”

Anna Beth Frazier, a senator for the College of Arts and Sciences, introduced Resolution R-12-25 to honor Glenda Keith Guyton, a longtime University administrator who died in August at 89.

When asked what specific actions the resolution would take, Frazier said it would formally recognize Guyton in writing and share the resolution with her family and the campus organizations she supported, showing “our support for her and how much she did.”

Samantha Simmons, vice president for academic affairs, announced that students, faculty and staff now have free access to Wall Street Journal subscriptions for the next three years.

“I’m really grateful to say that my team worked diligently this summer, reaching out to administrators and getting the funding,” Simmons said.

She added that continued access beyond three years depends on usage, urging senators to “make it worth the administrators’ money” by sharing the resource with their constituents.