Capstone Wellness Explorer Kickoff event encompasses various aspects of wellness

CW / Shawn Canale The Capstone Wellness Explorer Kickoff was held on September 25, 2025.

The SGA highlighted the various facets of wellness through student and university organizations at the Capstone Wellness Explorer Kickoff Event on Thursday. The CWE is a program designed to promote participation in events that fall under at least one of the seven dimensions of student wellness outlined in the Alabama Model for Student Health and Wellbeing. It replaced the DEI passport program last year.

Noah Davis, fitness programs coordinator of personal training and assessment for the University, spoke to students who visited the University Recreation table, one table of many from student and university organizations, about integrating physical wellness into their weekly routines.

“I lost 100 pounds while I was in college here, so that’s the biggest reason I became a personal trainer,” Davis said. “A lot of people don’t know how many programs we offer. They don’t realize that we have personal trainers or that all the group exercise classes are free, other than Pilates Reform, so it’s good for students to know that you don’t have to pay anything.”

Sydney Rott, fitness programs coordinator of group exercise, said that physical wellness has more benefits than solely gaining muscle and cardiovascular health.

“Overall, physical wellness benefits the brain,” Rott said. “It’s statistically proven that the more active you are, the more inclined you are to get better grades in school, to have focus and to have a routine.”

In addition to physical and mental wellness, spiritual wellness was also highlighted as a vital part of a student’s life. Kyle Bryant, president of UA Religious Life, reflected on the role of spirituality in holistic health at the organization’s table.

“I think spirituality is a part of who we are as human beings,” he said. “There are 22 different religious organizations represented within UA Religious Life, and they all serve the students well. I’m thankful for all of them and that they’re meeting students where they are, regardless of what spiritual background they’re coming from.”

There were a total of eight student performances, including dancing and singing both in groups and individually.

Peter Vander Wal, a soloist who performed “Divide” with Tune-in, a University co-ed acapella group, said he loves singing because it soothes the mind.

“Music can help people through difficult times mentally and emotionally,” Vander Wal said, adding that he hoped that he could “make at least one person’s day better by singing on stage.”

Tori Allen, a freshman majoring in accounting, said the performances created a fun atmosphere.

“I liked the music, and I felt like there was a good turnout,” said Allen. “It can be hard to find a way to get connected, so events like this definitely help people find their niche and get involved.”

A variety of groups were represented, including the Riptide Dance Team, Nach Basanti, an Indian dance performing group, and the Tune-in acapella group.

“I’m an international student, and I came to this event because of the diversity of the clubs,” said Abdul Rehman, a freshman majoring in economics. “There were a lot of performances across different cultures, and I loved all that diversity in one place. It’s like a specimen of the entire globe.”

CWE will close April 1, 2026. Registration for the Individual Path program ends Nov. 3.

“I love that SGA has put this on and is trying to help students think about what it means to be holistically healthy, not just working out sometimes and eating right,” Bryant said. “There are a lot of elements to wellness — spiritual, physical, mental and emotional — and I think it’s important for students to think about wellness in that way.”