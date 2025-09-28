It’s a mix: How students are listening to music

Streaming services have seen a meteoric rise in usage for the past two decades. Their accessibility, convenience and catalog are unmatched by any traditional medium. Despite the benefits, some music lovers still strike a balance between streaming and physical media.

In 2024, streaming services in the U.S. accounted for 84% of all recorded music revenue. Physical media sales continued on an upwards trend as well, with vinyl making up three-quarters of total revenue.

“When I really want to experience music, I’ll listen to it on my CDs,” said Logan Addis, a sophomore studying chemical engineering and microbiology, adding that while he uses Spotify, physical media allows for intentional engagement.

“I have a much better experience, being purposeful about what I choose to listen to,” he said.

Gates Arnold, a junior studying computer science, is an avid enjoyer of Apple Music as well as records. He said that mixing practices have undergone significant changes throughout the years. Some music lovers intentionally choose formats because of the difference in audio. For older music especially, a digital file and an original record of the same song may sound dramatically different.

“There are mixes on records and CDs that sound better than being played digitally,” Arnold said. “I have Lush’s second album on CD, and it’s mixed about three decibels higher than it would normally be if it was a record 10 years before.”

Audio quality isn’t the only reason for choosing physical media.

“I feel like I’m more directly supporting the artists that I really like by purchasing and listening to CDs rather than just streaming the music,” Addis said.

Users also have privacy concerns with streaming services. Spotify has come under fire in the past for its collection of user data. Its website for brands seeking to advertise contains a section on behavioral targeting.

“When you use streaming platforms, you’re not only giving them user data to be recorded and sold to advertisers. You’re also at their mercy,” said Samantha Orange, a sophomore majoring in cybersecurity. “You’re not purchasing the actual music, you’re purchasing the right to listen to it through that platform.”