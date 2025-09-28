Alabama baseball pipeline: How recent draftees are progressing in the minors

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Former Alabama pitcher Kade Snell (#3) catches a ball in the game versus Bradley on February 14, 2025 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Over the last two years, there have been nine Alabama baseball players selected in the MLB draft under head coach Rob Vaughn. Here is where some of those players are in their development.

2025 MLB Draft

Three Crimson Tide players were drafted in the most recent MLB draft in July. Right-handed starting pitcher Riley Quick, who was the fifth-highest draft pick ever out of Alabama, selected 36th overall in the first round by the Minnesota Twins.

Quick is currently the 11th-ranked prospect in the Twins system and was assigned to the Twins’ Florida Complex League, but he has yet to make his minor league debut. He possesses an elite pitch mix with a fastball that sits 96 to 97 mph and has topped out at 99, a wipeout slider that sits in the mid-80s and a solid changeup that sits in the upper 80s.

“There’s no secret that when you flip the ball to that guy, you feel pretty good,” Vaughn said. “Not just because of his electric stuff, but he just might be the toughest dude on the field.”

Former captain outfielder Kade Snell, who was taken in the fifth round by the Chicago Cubs, is the 20th-ranked prospect in the Cubs system. Snell has debuted in High-A for the South Bend Cubs but has struggled thus far in 27 games, hitting .167 with a .487 OPS and seven RBIs.

The Bronx native Richie Bonomolo Jr., another former outfielder, was drafted in the seventh round by his hometown team, the New York Yankees. Bonomolo Jr. has played 18 games at Single-A for the Tampa Tarpons and has yet to get going offensively, hitting .167 with a .529 OPS and four RBIs.

2024 MLB Draft

There were six former members of the Crimson Tide in the 2024 draft. The first was right-handed starting pitcher Ben Hess, who was selected 26th overall in the first round by the Yankees, becoming the second-highest pick in school history.

Hess, the Yankees’ sixth-ranked prospect, is currently in AA with the Somerset Patriots and is having a great season across High-A and AA. In 22 starts, Hess has a 3.22 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and 139 strikeouts in 103.1 innings pitched.

“He fits what we are looking for in a potential top-of-the-line MLB starter,” said Damon Oppenheimer, Yankees director of amateur scouting. “He’s a big, power RHP that can throw two breaking balls and can reach up to 97. We think there is even more to come from Ben with our player development program.”

Infielder Gage Miller, who was taken in the 3rd round, 92nd overall, has played all four infield positions thus far in his minor league career, but this year he is primarily playing second (58 games) and third base (41 games).

Miller is currently in AA with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and is hitting .211 with six home runs, 31 RBIs, 21 stolen bases and a .639 OPS across High-A and AA.

Left-handed starting pitcher Greg Farone, who was picked up 208th overall in the 7th round by the San Francisco Giants. He is currently in Single-A playing for the San Jose Giants. So far this year, in High-A and Single-A in 24 starts, he has a 4.00 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP and 121 strikeouts in 105.2 innings pitched.

Outfielder Ian Petrutz was taken 351st overall in the 12th round by the St. Louis Cardinals. Currently, Petrutz is in High-A with the Peoria Chiefs, where he has appeared in 87 games. In those games, he is hitting .247, with 45 RBIs, five home runs and a .705 OPS. Petrutz has split time in all three outfield positions with five games in center field, 23 games in right field and 51 games in left field.

“He’s a guy who busted his tail day in and day out,” Vaughn said. “Whenever he was in a slump, he didn’t feel bad about himself, but he continued to work, so it makes sense why he succeeds.”

Right-handed pitcher Pierce George was drafted in the 13th round, 379th overall, by the Chicago White Sox. George has an elite fastball with a scouting grade of 70/70, which sits at 98 to 100 mph, and features a plus slider. So far this year, for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Single-A, George’s elite pitch mix hasn’t translated to the minor leagues; in 45 games, he has a 6.42 ERA, a 1.70 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 47.2 innings pitched.

T.J. McCants, an outfielder, was selected in the 16th round, 469th overall, joining his former Crimson Tide teammate George on the White Sox. McCants has hit .287 across the Arizona Complex League, High-A and Single-A so far in 2025, with 33 RBIs, three home runs, 21 stolen bases and a .762 OPS.

Honorable mention

Right-handed pitcher David Robertson, who was selected 524th overall in the 17th round of the 2006 draft, is currently a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. Robertson is the last active member from the 2009 Yankees World Series roster and is the only former Alabama player currently in the MLB. In what could be the last season of Robertson’s career, in 17 games, he has a 4.20 ERA, a 1.40 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 15 innings pitched.