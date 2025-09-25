Alabama looks to clean up mistakes before Georgia showdown

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (#2) runs toward the end zone against FSU on Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, FL

No.17 Alabama will face off against No. 5 Georgia in a clash of college football powerhouses on Saturday. It could be the rematch of the year, after last season when the Crimson Tide took down the Bulldogs 41-34.

The Crimson Tide will need to clean up some things before heading to Athens to face the Bulldogs and kick off a gauntlet SEC schedule. Georgia hasn’t lost in Athens since 2019 and is currently on a 33-game win streak at home, so Alabama will have its work cut out for it.

The run game must improve for the Crimson Tide if it wants any chance of pulling off the win. The team is currently ranked 102nd in rushing yards with 371 yards on the ground in its first three games of the season.

“I think there’s certainly an area where we can improve in the run game,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “Execution is where it starts, I think the ability to be physical exists, and we just have to continue to work on it.”

Getting running back Jam Miller back, who has missed the first three games with an upper-body injury, should significantly improve the ground game.

“He practiced yesterday and has been building up his volume. So I expect him to play,” DeBoer said regarding Miller.

The Crimson Tide’s wide receivers also need to clean up their dropped passes; Alabama’s wideouts have dropped seven passes in three games, with four of those coming from star sophomore Ryan Williams. Drops won’t hurt a team against weaker opponents like Wisconsin and Louisiana-Monroe, but against a top opponent like Georgia, it can be the difference between a victory and a loss.

“We got some drops there that our guys don’t make, and so we have got to play better there,” DeBoer said following the Crimson Tide’s 38-14 win over the Badgers.

The Crimson Tide will also need to improve its ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks, which it did against the Badgers with four sacks. However, in the first two weeks, the team’s lone sack came from safety Keon Sabb. Getting nose tackle Tim Keenan III back in the mix should improve the Crimson Tide’s ability to complete sacks.

The star player for the Crimson Tide will also need to show up in a big way. Williams had a monster game against the Bulldogs last season, with six catches for 177 receiving yards and the game-winning 75-yard touchdown reception, earning himself SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Quarterback Ty Simpson will also need to continue to play at a Heisman level. After Florida State upset the Crimson Tide in Week 1, Simpson has looked like a completely different guy. Over the last two weeks, Simpson has completed 41 of 46 pass attempts, with seven touchdowns through the air and no turnovers so far this season.

“He’s really, I think, in the last two games, slowed the game down, stayed within himself,” DeBoer said regarding Simpson following the win over Wisconsin. “I feel like just where his head’s moving and where he’s seeing and going through his read progressions, he has just been so disciplined on it.”

Former Alabama defensive coordinator and current Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had high praise for Simpson.

“He’s accurate, he is quick with the ball, he’s a good decision maker and has made some elite throws,” Smart said. “So they’re clicking right now offensively for sure.”

The offensive line will also need to contain the Bulldogs’ elite group of pass rushers. In Week 1 in Tallahassee, the Crimson Tide’s line struggled to protect Simpson, allowing 10 hurries and 16 pressures.

Penalties are another problem for the team. Under head coach DeBoer, it has only had fewer penalty yards than its opponents once in his 16 games since arriving in Tuscaloosa. That one game was in the teams’ most recent win over Wisconsin. Key penalties can cost Alabama in a big way, especially against a top-five opponent like Georgia.

Crimson Tide fans can see this clash of titans on ABC Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.