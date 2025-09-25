AP poll’s fundamental flaws affecting perception of Alabama-Georgia game

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama is ranked No.17 this week in the AP polls.

The world of college football analysis — including discourse around the upcoming Alabama-Georgia game — has some perception problems that might begin with the AP poll.

This widely known curation of voter ballots is the most prominent ranking in college football. Individual media outlets like CBS have their own list, and a coaches’ poll is released each week, but the Sunday afternoon AP poll is what drives discussion across the CFB landscape.

The idea of a central ranking isn’t inherently wrong, but the AP method brings with it several key issues. Most important among these is its predominance from before the season starts; in the preseason, voters’ polls are corralled to create what’s essentially a prediction based on offseason changes and prior results.

Preseason polls can be a valuable tool to facilitate analysis going into the regular season, but the issue with AP’s is that it remains the basis for interpretation once the season starts. If voters overranked a bad team, it takes longer than deserved for that team to move down. If voters didn’t think well enough of a high-quality team to rank them accordingly in the AP poll, then that squad starts at an automatic disadvantage, and every team that plays the underrated team doesn’t get the credibility it deserves.

Difficulty with credibility is where the main problem overlaps with the subsequent problem: Voters don’t adjust their ballots enough. A preseason misplacement is all right if it’s accounted for, but AP polls often let rankings powered by disproven assumptions remain, causing both analysts and fans to form potentially hazardously wrong perceptions.

There have already been multiple examples this season.

Take LSU, which is currently ranked No. 4 and holds that spot primarily due to its jump after its Week 1 win over Clemson, which at that point was itself No. 4. Since then, Clemson has lost two games and barely gotten past Group of 5 opponent Troy — simply put, the preseason hype around the team has been debunked. But LSU is still reaping the benefits of its win while experiencing struggles of its own, having scored only 23 points against Louisiana Tech and only beaten Florida 20-10 despite the Gators being a 1-3 team with a putrid offense.

More pertinently for Alabama fans, the Crimson Tide finds itself at No. 17 mostly due to a miserable showing against Florida State in Week 1. It was a reasonable punishment for a loss to a then-unranked team that was coming off a 2-10 season in 2024; however, the Seminoles are now ranked No. 8.

This isn’t to say that Alabama didn’t deserve a significant drop, but there’s clearly some nuance to the team’s position. Even with the distance in ranking between No. 5 Georgia and the No. 17 Crimson Tide, as well as the fact that Saturday’s showdown is in Athens, the Bulldogs are slim favorites. Fanduel has them favored by only 2.5 points.

If Alabama wins Saturday, then its drop will almost certainly be rectified by a return to the top 10. But think about it this way — in a world where pollsters correctly picked Florida State to be one of the best teams in the country, the Crimson Tide would have one high-caliber loss paired with two wins by a combined 111-14 margin, one of them over a Power 4 opponent.

To go further, in a world where preseason assumptions didn’t dictate our rankings, Alabama and Georgia might not be that far apart going into Saturday. After all, the Bulldogs looked unimpressive against Austin Peay and had to come back against Tennessee to remain undefeated. Obviously they’ve abstained from a bad loss like the one Alabama took, but from a broad perspective, the 14-point difference in a loss to the now-No. 8 team is the reason that the Crimson Tide is 12 spots behind the Bulldogs.

There isn’t a perfect solution. Eliminating the influence of the preseason poll could be a start, but some advocate for more statistically comprehensive power rankings, such as the FPI or the SP+ model. No method is flawless — those power rankings have difficulty accounting for weak schedules, and they’re sometimes overreliant on prior years’ results — but they could take away the margin of human error.

Outkick writer Ian Miller, in a story that highlighted the higher accuracy of the SP+ ranking this year, spoke on the superiority of that metric and included its resume-based version.

“Even its ‘resume’ rankings, a list much closer to what the AP Poll is trying to accomplish, makes much more sense than what humans are doing,” Miller said. “Strength of schedule is often based off the AP Poll. It’s important to get it right, or at least somewhat close to right.”