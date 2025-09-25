How Alabama could win or lose against Georgia

CW / Clara Kee Alabama players celebrate after a touchdown against ULM on Sept. 6, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, AL.

A huge game lies ahead for Alabama football, with the Crimson Tide set to face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Saturday.

After an unforgettable showdown between Alabama and Georgia last year, the rematch is set with a lot at stake for the Crimson Tide after the team already suffered a Week 1 loss against Florida State.

A win would solidify the Crimson Tide’s improvement and put the college football world on notice, while a loss could put the team in a disastrous early-season spot, needing to win out the rest of the way. Here is how Alabama can win or lose this game.

Lose

Home-field advantage. The Bulldogs haven’t lost a game at Sanford Stadium since all the way back in 2019, solidifying it as one of the toughest places to play in college football.

Alabama has been prone to struggle on the road as well, with unexplainable losses to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma last season and the early-season loss in Tallahassee. The team’s history of a lack of discipline on the road could play a major factor against a talented Georgia team.

“You’ve got to be able to be focused and be disciplined for four quarters and more if needed,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said.

Adding in the nighttime kickoff and the planned “Blackout” theme for the Bulldogs crowd, it will be an electric environment for the Crimson Tide to find itself in with over 90,000 fans hoping the worst for the team on every play.

The quarterback run. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has shown an early-season ability to take off and scramble, amassing 124 yards on the ground and three touchdowns in the first three games.

“I think they do a really good job with Gunner in the run game,” defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. “I think that’s something that certainly we’re gonna have to account for.”

Alabama’s defense has struggled with defending scrambling quarterbacks such as Jackson Arnold and, most recently, Thomas Castellanos. Far too often, the Crimson Tide’s defensive front allows quarterbacks to escape the pocket and get extra yardage.

It simply cannot happen in this matchup; otherwise, it will be nearly impossible for the Crimson Tide to pull away with the victory.

Offensive line woes. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson had to run for his life far too often against Florida State in Week 1, which ultimately led to the team’s demise.

Any SEC defensive line is no joke, and Georgia has a history of producing elite linemen like Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. The Crimson Tide’s starting tackles in Kadyn Proctor and Wilkin Formby will have to do a better job than they did against the Seminoles.

Simpson is going to need time to allow his plays to develop, and he’s shown that the offense can be explosive when he has time in the pocket.

Win

Explosive offensive plays. With Ryan Williams back in full force, there are plenty of playmakers on the Crimson Tide’s offensive side of the ball.

Converting a deep pass on the road could dash the opposition’s hopes, and Simpson’s success in the short and medium passing game could open up an opportunity for a deep shot. Williams, Germie Bernard, Isaiah Horton and Lotzeir Brooks could all be deep-ball threats for Simpson.

When Tennessee and Georgia faced off two weeks ago, the Volunteers’ passing offense converted on nine passes of 15 yards or more. Look for the Crimson Tide to potentially take advantage.

Establishing the run. Although the passing game has been firing on all cylinders, an opponent as tough as Georgia brings a need to establish a solid balance.

“Always good to get the run game going,” offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. “It alleviates a lot of pressure off of Ty and gets him closed coverage looks and our receivers out on the outside one-on-one, so definitely important.”

The Crimson Tide hasn’t yet shown an ability to establish consistent or explosive runs on the ground, and the team almost completely abandoned the run early on against Florida State. With Jam Miller back from injury, he may just be the spark plug needed to establish an offensive rushing frenzy.

If Alabama finds itself ahead late in the game, getting consistent yards on the ground will be a must. The Bulldogs nearly pulled off the crazy comeback last season due to the Crimson Tide’s struggles on the ground, but look for Grubb to try to establish a strong run game.

Forcing turnovers. It’s no secret that turnovers win football games, and these two teams know that well after cornerback Zabien Brown ended last season’s game with a game-winning pick.

Wommack’s defense is one reliant on forcing turnovers, and the Week 1 loss in Tallahassee was a large part because the defense didn’t force any. In the two games that followed, though, the defense has forced a combined five turnovers.

A forced fumble or an interception could make all the difference in a game like this, and the Crimson Tide defense will look for any way to make a big play, shift the momentum and pull off the win.