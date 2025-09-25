Evaluating Alabama’s ground game and the Georgia defense ahead of crucial SEC opener

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama running back Jam Miller (#26) will return to play against on Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, GA.

Historically, when Alabama faces a challenge offensively it has always had one thing to lean on, the run game. This season Alabama has had many offensive inconsistencies and as the Crimson Tide head into Athens to face off against No. 5 Georgia they will need to find their key to victory, and with the return of running back Jam Miller that key could be found in the ground game.

Past performances

To say Alabama has been underwhelming in the ground game so far this season would be an understatement. The Crimson Tide is ranked 15th out of 16 in the SEC for total rushing yards, only ahead of South Carolina.

The Crimson Tide has had its ups and downs in the ground game through four weeks of the season. In its first game, Alabama only totaled 87 rushing yards against an unranked Florida State squad.

In the post game press conference, head coach Kalen DeBoer commented on Alabama’s run game saying “There needs to be a better consistency. We didn’t have any explosives like we need to have.”

Alabama answered this challenge with a bounce-back game, rushing for 212 yards against University of Louisiana-Monroe before turning in another lackluster performance rushing for just 72 yards against Wisconsin.

Alabama’s rushing attack

The featured back up to this point in the season has been redshirt freshman running back Kevin Riley, who has racked up 120 rushing yards in three games and 5.2 yards per attempt. Riley also presents a threat in the passing game, garnering 77 yards through the air.

Other players such as redshirt sophomore running back Richard Young, freshman running back AK Dear and redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson have also had contributions in the run game.

Young has totaled 19 carries for 48 yards and found the endzone versus ULM. Dear has had limited action with only seven attempts but made the most of them, rushing for 85 yards with an explosive 56 yard touchdown against ULM. Simpson has also been a factor in the run game with 45 yards on the ground along with a rushing touchdown against ULM.

The return of Jam Miller

Perhaps the biggest storyline heading into the game is the return of cowbell running back senior Jam Miller.

Miller suffered a dislocated collarbone during fall camp and underwent surgery. Last season Miller rushed for 668 yards and seven touchdowns, leading Crimson Tide running backs in both stats.

In a press conference ahead of the game head coach, Deboer was asked about Miller’s status and said he does expect Miller to return this weekend.

Even if Jam Miller does not get a full work load like he would if he was healthy, he still brings another element to Alabama’s running back room as the role of a powerback. If he is used correctly in tandem with current lead tailback Kevin Riley, Georgia could have its hands full.

Georgia’s defense

Establishing the run game against the stout Georgia defense will not be an easy task for the Crimson Tide. Last season the Bulldogs allowed 129.6 rushing yards per game, ranking 36th in the country. This season Georgia is ranked 18th in defensive rushing yards, allowing just 82.7 yards per game.

The Bulldogs defense is led by junior defensive tackle Christian Miller and sophomore defensive back KJ Bolden, who were both named to the Preseason All-American second team.

In Week 3 the Bulldogs had a big win over No. 15 Tennessee, a game in which the defense did not look impressive.

“That defense group in there, they didn’t lose their confidence,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “One player may have a little doubt, but that group in there, they think they can stop anybody, anytime.”

Recent results

Within the last three years Alabama boasts a 2-1 record against Georgia. The one loss to the Bulldogs is the only game the Crimson Tide rushed for under 100 yards.

Last season, the Crimson Tide faced Georgia in Tuscaloosa and won in a shootout, prevailing 41-34. In that win, Alabama totaled 177 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

In the 2023 SEC Championship, Alabama faced off against Georgia and won 27-24, rushing for 114 yards and one touchdown.

The only loss came in the 2022 CFP National Championship, in which Alabama fell short 33-18, only gaining 30 yards on the ground.

Now Alabama hopes to keep their positive record against Georgia on Saturday scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be available for streaming on ABC.