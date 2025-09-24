Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

SGA offers discounts to high-achieving students

Cameron Cortez, Staff Writer
September 24, 2025
CW / Shawn Canale
SGA gives out punch cards to students on the president’s list and the dean’s list

The Student Government Association introduced the Legends Punch Card this semester to recognize students who made the president’s or dean’s list during the spring 2025 semester.

The program partners with 28 local Tuscaloosa businesses, including Innisfree Irish Pub, PopStroke and Scooter’s Coffee, to offer exclusive discounts and deals to qualifying students.

SGA President Lucy Bonhaus said the punch card is “the first step in a series of initiatives designed to recognize and celebrate the academic achievements of our students.”

“As a Tuscaloosa native, I have always loved how our local businesses support our students, and our students support our local economy. I am so proud of my team for helping create the 

Legends Punch Card to both honor our hardworking students and highlight the incredible local businesses that make Tuscaloosa special,” Bonhaus said. “This program will benefit our students and community.”

Students can pick up their punch cards in the SGA office, Student Center Suite 2617, on Wednesday, Sept. 24; Monday, Sept. 29; and Wednesday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“I didn’t know there was rewards that you could possibly earn,” said Robert Teel, a freshman majoring in aerospace engineering. “I’m very excited about this.”

According to an SGA press release, the organization “is willing to host more opportunities for students to pick up their Legends Punch Cards if there is student interest.”

