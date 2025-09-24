UA’s national rankings increase

CW / Elijah McWhorter The University of Alabama has moved up in national college rankings.

The University of Alabama was ranked 169 out of 436 national universities by U.S. News and World Report in its “Best Colleges” rankings for 2025-2026, marking an increase from last year’s ranking of 171.

U.S. News’s report is “based on factors that indicate academic quality, such as graduation rates and faculty resources,” according to its official website.

The Culverhouse College of Business, now ranked 51 among business schools in the country, rose two spots from last year.

“We’re proud to offer an education that’s globally respected, personally engaging, and designed to shape the future of business,” said Kay Palan, dean of the Culverhouse College of Business. “Through comprehensive learning experiences, innovative programs like Business LEAD, and faculty who are deeply committed to teaching and research, our students are empowered to create lasting change in their careers, their communities, and the world.”

Additionally, the Capstone College of Nursing ranked 22 out of 686 in Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs, earning it a notably high spot in national rankings.

The University’s national ranking is the third-highest in the state, with Auburn University leading the state with a ranking of 102, followed by the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s ranking of 132.

Among the 16 schools in the Southeastern Conference, the University ranked 12. Vanderbilt took the top spot, ranked 17 nationally.