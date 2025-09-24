A look at Alabama volleyball’s SEC matchups

CW / Anna Hathorn Alabama defense specialist Lindsey Brown (#8) plays against Wake Forest on Sept. 11, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, AL.

With the Crimson Classic series now over, Alabama volleyball has officially finished 2025 nonconference play. The team sits with an 8-2 record and hopes to improve upon its 3-13 SEC record from 2024. Here are some key matchups to look out for.

At Auburn, Sept. 26

Alabama opens SEC play against in-state rival Auburn on Sept. 26. The series was split in 2024, with the home team winning each matchup. Auburn dominated in the last 10 matchups with an 8-2 record, but Alabama got the most recent win with a thrilling 3-2 victory that ended in overtime, clinching its first win over Auburn in its last nine meetings.

Vs. Texas A&M, Oct. 5

Alabama opens its first home SEC matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies. The last meeting was in 2024 in College Station, where the Aggies were able to stage a seven-point comeback in Set 3 to eventually win 3-1.

Vs. Texas, Oct. 12

The Texas Longhorns will play in Tuscaloosa for the second year in a row since joining the SEC. The 2023 national champions beat Alabama last season 3-0 and set a new attendance record of 3,800 at Foster Auditorium. It will be only the second ever matchup between these two teams.

At Ole Miss, Oct. 31

Alabama will travel to Oxford to take on the Rebels. It was a back-and-forth matchup in 2024, with the Rebels hanging on to win 3-2. Alabama dropped the first two sets before clutching up and winning the next two to force a fifth set. Alabama middle blocker Jordyn Towns, who led the team with five blocks in the game, transferred to Ole Miss after the season.

Vs. Vanderbilt, Nov. 14

Alabama will play Vanderbilt for the first time since 1979. Vanderbilt scratched its volleyball program after its inaugural 1979-80 season but brought it back in 2025 after a 45-year hiatus. The program’s only recorded matchup with the Crimson Tide was a 2-0 Alabama victory.

SEC Tournament, Nov. 21-25

The SEC Tournament will return this year for the first time since 2005. The tournament will be held at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. Alabama has never won the SEC Tournament but has been the runner-up twice. The Crimson Tide holds a 6-13 record in the tournament.