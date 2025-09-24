Explore Book Club fosters community through reading

CW / Shawn Canale The explore book club is a group on campus that fosters community through reading.

From textbooks and required readings to novels and essays, reading is an inherent part of the college experience, but students are having difficulties finding time for recreational reading. Exploring the World of Fiction Through Literature, or the Explore Book Club, is a group on campus that works to “prioritize diverse and insightful conversation.”

“Reading is really important for college students because it helps us learn about experiences beyond our own, which builds empathy and understanding,” said Makenzie Smith, a graduate student studying public administration. “It’s also a fun hobby that lets you escape into new worlds while still finding connections to your own life.”

The Explore Book Club chooses one book for each semester, meeting together throughout the semester to talk about the events of the story, member’s thoughts on the themes and the impact these stories have on real life.

Ariana Pope, a junior studying human development and family studies explains that her experience with Angie Thomas, a black American author well known for writing “The Hate U Give,” has connected her with real-world experiences of other young, Black Americans.

“She has time and time again opened up a space for young Black Americans and shone a light on Black culture in a way that’s informative but also makes you appreciate all the contributions Black Americans have put into not only their community, but also American society,” Pope said.

Emily Kelly, a junior studying anthropology said that reading novels, memoirs, biographies or any other genre that connects you with a narrative can “broaden your understanding of the world.”

The Explore Book club works to encourage literacy by focusing on service projects serving disadvantaged communities. Last spring, they hosted a book drive that collected 234 books for the Tuscaloosa Juvenile Detention Center and The House Tuscaloosa. Smith added the group was “grateful” for the support and the Explore Book Club will continue hosting more events to benefit these organizations.

“Since we love to read, we believe it’s only fair that others have the same opportunities no matter their circumstances,” Smith said.

For students struggling with the joy of reading, the club is working to pair students with genres and stories that they enjoy, as well as hosting a group read for each semester. Explore Book Club will be reading “Scythe,” a dystopian novel by Neal Shusterman, this semester, in accordance with the themes of injustice and power.

“Knowledge is a tool that cannot be taken away. It [reading] fuels creativity, builds empathy and increases knowledge,” Smith said.