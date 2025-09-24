Tuscaloosa residents celebrate German culture with Oktoberfest

Tuscaloosa’s Oktoberfest took place at Government Plaza on Saturday, bringing people together to celebrate German culture over beer and food.

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz, the event celebrates the traditional German festival with games and dining, including pretzels, sauerkraut and beer. A 5K run began the proceedings, followed by live music from both “Oompah-Calypse” and “The Jason Jones Band,” as well as other activities surrounding the plaza.

For some residents, the event was an opportunity to learn about a culture they may otherwise not be very familiar with. For others, it’s a chance to celebrate their heritage and meet with others of similar backgrounds.

“It’s cool to see my culture here,” said Alexander Fleddermann, a German graduate student getting his masters of science in sports management. “I didn’t know that so many other people from my country were in Tuscaloosa, so that’s very cool.”

One of the event’s most popular activities was the dog costume contest. Among the highlights were dogs dressed as cows, bananas, shopping carts and hotdogs. The winner was a small puppy wearing a scarecrow costume, decided on by the cheers of the audience.

“My friend invited me to do the 5K, and that’s why I came,” said Olivia Lake, a Tuscaloosa resident. “I’m really excited for the dog race and the pretzels.”

Another highlight was the dachshund race. While some dogs were a bit unfocused and mostly looking around at the people, it was still an exciting and unique happening for the crowd, with most cheering on their favorite racer.

“We’ve never been able to go to a German Oktoberfest,” said Anna Gibbons, a graduate of the University and Tuscaloosa resident who was dressed in traditional German clothing. “So this was a good opportunity to come and enjoy some of the pastimes.”

Many attendees arrived in German-inspired outfits, with lederhosen abound. Even some pets were seen sporting the classic leather pants.

“For us in America, it’s a very different culture,” Timothy Gibbons, a graduate of the University, said of the appeal of Oktoberfest to locals. “It’s fun to see yourself in that with people around you, rather than just go about your days.”