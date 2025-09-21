SGA, UA Libraries secure free WSJ access for students

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield SGA has partnered with the Wall Street Journal to provide free access for those in the UA community.

SGA and UA libraries partnered with The Wall Street Journal to provide free access for UA students, faculty and staff.

Samantha Simmons, SGA vice president for academic affairs, worked with Don Gilstrap, dean of University Libraries, to bring access to campus.

“It took days of research,” Simmons said, adding that they called several institutions that already use the WSJ student program to gather data on how students use it.

“We compiled that research and went one by one to every college and proposed the idea, and they were all incredibly receptive,” Simmons said. “These admin were really excited to provide this resource for students.”

Through a WSJ private foundation, the University now receives a discounted rate of 50 cents per year per member signed up. Simmons said that the total package costs over $15,000 per year.

The University has a three-year subscription, and will receive the first year for free due to funding from the WSJ private foundation.

Simmons said gaining access to WSJ has been a goal of hers since The New York Times became accessible during the spring 2024 semester. She said the initiative will especially benefit business students, some who were required to buy a WSJ subscription for class.

“I never want there to be a cost burden for students in terms of their academic success, so my goal during my term was to eliminate as many of these barriers as possible,” Simmons said.

Alice Daugherty, associate dean for collections and technical services, said that University Libraries was “proud” to partner with SGA to bring the WSJ to campus.

“Our thanks go out to our college partners on campus who helped sponsor this initiative that benefits everyone in the UA community,” Daugherty said.

Students, faculty and staff can activate their subscription online, and those currently paying for a subscription can call 1-800-JOURNAL to request a partial refund.