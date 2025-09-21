A legend made, Gianna Paul’s journey to the mountaintop

CW / Caleb Miele Alabama soccer Gianna Paul (#14) breaks a record for soccer.

Forward Gianna Paul recently netted her 34th career goal against the Lipscomb Bisons. She now holds the record of most career goals at Alabama.

With an intercepted pass from Cameron Silva bouncing off the head of a Lipscomb defender, history was about to be made. Paul secured the ball, dribbled and fired, and 34 goals and a 20 year old record fell.

Paul now stood alone upon the mountaintop.

“I am filled with gratitude and love and overwhelmed with joy,” she said.

“She’s been such an incredible player for us over the years. I’m glad her name will be in the Bama soccer history book. She deserves it,” head coach Wes Hart said.

Paul joined the Crimson Tide in 2022. Once she set foot on the pitch at Alabama, she didn’t look back. During her freshman year, she was the SEC Freshman of the Year, while being named to the Second-Team All-SEC and the SEC All-Freshman teams.

Scoring eight goals her first season put her on a good track for the record. With three of her goals being scored on ranked opponents, she even netted the game-winning shot against then-No. 6 BYU. At the end of the season, she was tied at third on the team for goals.

It was clear early on that she was an offensive threat.

She didn’t let off the gas during her sophomore year. In 2023, she led the team in goals, adding another eight to her already head-turning stat sheet.

Paul had a unique gift for dashing teams’ hopes of beating the Crimson Tide, as she scored the game-winning goal on five separate occasions that year. She also led the SEC and was ranked 10th nationally in scoring.

In 2024, she turned on the afterburner.

Starting all 21 games that season, she proved that she was going down in Alabama history. Paul notched a dozen goals her junior season, including a brace against Chattanooga and Florida Atlantic. Once again, she led the team in goals.

Paul was adding even more national and conference honors to her ever-increasing list of accolades. She concluded her third season in a row being named to an All-SEC team.

With Paul ending the 2024 season with 28 career goals, the record was well in sight.

So far in the 2025 season, Paul hasn’t let up. She scored four goals before SEC play, leaving her in second place all-time for Alabama. She tied the record of 33 goals during the loss to South Carolina, though the record came down soon afterward.

The soccer season is not over yet, and there are still plenty of chances for the record margins to increase.

“Now it’s time to keep extending this record,” she said.