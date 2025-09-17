SGA releases unofficial results of special election

The SGA announced the results of a special election held on Wednesday.
The unofficial results for each college are as follows:
C&IS: Maddie Hardwick
CHES: Sam Beall
Graduate School: Eric Gumz, Catherine Obaze-Adeleke, John Patrick Campbell, Ceitidh Petrie
The election was held to fill six vacant seats. One seat became vacant in the College of Communication & Information Sciences over the summer after the resignation of former Senator Alden Jipson in June. Another was vacated last month after former College of Human Environmental Sciences Senator and Senate speaker Hannon Bulger resigned.
The graduate school had four open seats in the Senate available due to a lack of candidates in the 2025 spring election in May.
Obaze-Adeleke and Petrie were both write-in candidates. Anna Dickey, chair of the Elections Board said SGA is awaiting their respective formal acceptances and eligibility certifications.
1,244 students voted in the special election, 10% of those eligible.